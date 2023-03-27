'Man Cave Extravaganza' Brings Beer Bro Culture to Belleville

click to enlarge @pasa / Flickr Time to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed.

First, let us lead by saying that, in a way, the entire damn world is one big Man Cave Extravaganza. But in this man's world, thein Belleville, Illinois, looks like a genuinely fun event that could be enjoyed by all — men, women or anyone in between — as long as they like beer.Vendors from multiple states will crowd into thewith their breweriana, collectibles, lighted signs, decor and more this Saturday, April 1. So in other words, there will be thousands of items for you to choose from to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed.What’s the non-binary version of this? Just a cave/shed? Perhaps the way we need designated spaces to comfortably flaunt the supposed wills of our genders is indicative of a larger problem? You do you! Shit, get a neon beer sign for your front window or office. No one cares.Admission is $3 and the festivities run from at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public, with early bird access at 7:30 a.m. for $10. Tickets available via Eventbrite.