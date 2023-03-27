'Man Cave Extravaganza' Brings Beer Bro Culture to Belleville

They'll be selling breweriana, collectibles, lighted signs, decor and more

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 9:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Time to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed.
@pasa / Flickr
Time to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed.

First, let us lead by saying that, in a way, the entire damn world is one big Man Cave Extravaganza. But in this man's world, the Man Cave Extravaganza in Belleville, Illinois, looks like a genuinely fun event that could be enjoyed by all — men, women or anyone in between — as long as they like beer.

Vendors from multiple states will crowd into the Belle Clair Fairgrounds (200 South Belt East, Belleville; 618-235-0666) with their breweriana, collectibles, lighted signs, decor and more this Saturday, April 1. So in other words, there will be thousands of items for you to choose from to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed.

What’s the non-binary version of this? Just a cave/shed? Perhaps the way we need designated spaces to comfortably flaunt the supposed wills of our genders is indicative of a larger problem? You do you! Shit, get a neon beer sign for your front window or office. No one cares.

Admission is $3 and the festivities run from at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public, with early bird access at 7:30 a.m. for $10. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Headless Bat Promises the Heavy Metal Pizza of St. Louis' Dreams

By Jessica Rogen

London Tea Room building.

Narrow Gauge Brewery Is a Hidden Gem in Florissant

By Tony Rehagen

Narrow Gauge Fallen Flag beer.

5 Top Oysters in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Oysters on ice.

Sushi-Centric Sado Plans March 28 Opening on the Hill

By Sarah Fenske

Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

Also in Food & Drink

Ivy Cafe Serves Simple Joys — On an Amazing Sourdough Loaf

By Cheryl Baehr

Ivy Cafe's menu features tartines, pastries, lattes and more.

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.

Review: Dou Dou Cafe's Homestyle Fare Thrills

By Cheryl Baehr

Dou Dou Café offers a small menu of appetizers, noodle soups and entrees.

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us