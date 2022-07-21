Manifest Juice and Broth To Fill Gap Left by Clayton's Beets & Bones

click to enlarge Kelsey O'Banion Conor VanBuskirk and Katy Fry will open Manifest Juice and Broth on Monday, July 25.

Kelsey O'Banion Manifest Juice and Broth will serve juice, broth, coffee, toasts, salads, pastries and more.

Heads up: If you're one of the residents of this fine city who gets your health via fresh juice, bone broth and other wellness-forward delicacies, this rebrand is for you.Conor VanBuskirk, one of the minds behind Beets & Bones, which closed its doors earlier this year, is set to fill the gap that the popular Clayton spot left behind. The new concept,, a "health cafe and to-go spot" that will open on Monday, July 25, and be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.He's joined in the effort by Katy Fry, who will be COO and an operating partner. The two met at a farmers market and bonded over a shared passion for healthy living, local produce and more. All of their juices will be served in glass containers to align with those beliefs.“We’re all about manifesting lifestyle change and empowering our patrons to find optimal health,” Fry said in a statement. “Our main goal is to impact the community in positive ways, from immersing guests in a botanical experience to relying on local farmers, producers and artists.”The restaurant's menu will include, naturally, juice and broth as well as a coffee program. There will also be toasts, salads, pastries and more.VanBuskirk and Fry also plan to add a retail section featuring ready-made meals and other items as well as juice and broth subscriptions.“We want to take the best parts of Beets and Bones — the juice and broth — and simplify the concept,” says VanBuskirk in a statement. "Our goal is to make it seamless, pleasant, and enjoyable to quickly purchase what you came in for."