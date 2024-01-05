Massa's Closes Its Town & Country Location

The Town & Country location of Massa's (14312 S Outer 40, Town & Country) served its last meal on December 30. "We appreciate you all and hope you have a blessed and Happy New Year," its Facebook post read simply. "While Massa’s Town & Country is now closed, our other 4 locations will remain open!"
Massa's is known for its hearty portions and classic Italian-American restaurant-style surroundings. Dishes include not just whopping plates of pasta but also chicken modiga and St. Louis-style pizza. St. Louis Magazine's critic wrote in 2015, "Massa’s isn’t the place for cutting-edge gastronomy. It’s the Italian restaurant that out-of-towners might expect to find on The Hill."
In addition to the Bridgeton flagship, which exudes hole-in-the-wall charm, the remaining Massa's locations are in Ellisville, St. Charles and O'Fallon, Missouri.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed