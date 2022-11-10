Meat Is the Prize at This St. Charles Bingo Game Next Week

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN Winning steak sounds pretty good.

Next Wednesday, Rec Hall STL (which is actually in St. Charles) hosts a bingo extravaganza that promises to be a "cut above the rest," where players can cover their cards in the hopes of scoring some serious meat during Meat Bingo.



That's right. Not free drinks, not schwag that ends up thrown in a junk drawer but actual, bone-a-fide meat, courtesy of the longtime local butcher shop Valenti's Market & Catering. Games start at 7 and 8 p.m. at the Rec Hall STL (800 South Duchesne Dr, St Charles) and are free to join with the $5 entry fee to Rec Hall STL. Guests must be at least 21 years old to enter.