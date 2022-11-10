Meat Is the Prize at This St. Charles Bingo Game Next Week

Rec Hall STL's Meat Bingo will hand out cuts from Valenti's Market & Catering

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge Close up shot of a steak and some veggies.
MABEL SUEN
Winning steak sounds pretty good.

Next Wednesday, Rec Hall STL (which is actually in St. Charles) hosts a bingo extravaganza that promises to be a "cut above the rest," where players can cover their cards in the hopes of scoring some serious meat during Meat Bingo.

That's right. Not free drinks, not schwag that ends up thrown in a junk drawer but actual, bone-a-fide meat, courtesy of the longtime local butcher shop Valenti's Market & Catering. Games start at 7 and 8 p.m. at the Rec Hall STL (800 South Duchesne Dr, St Charles) and are free to join with the $5 entry fee to Rec Hall STL. Guests must be at least 21 years old to enter.

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times
