Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Menya Rui's Steven Pursley Makes Food & Wine's Best New Chefs List

The magazine singled out the St. Louis restaurant's "tender, bouncy, delectably slurpable noodles"

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 12:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef-owner Steven Pursley in the kitchen.
Mabel Suen
Food & Wine singled out chef-owner Steven Pursley's amazing noodles.
Today, national culinary magazine Food & Wine announced its 2023 11 Best New Chefs in America — and St. Louisans will find one of the names very familiar.

Steven Pursley, who opened his Japanese ramen shop Menya Rui (3453 Hampton Avenue, 314-601-3524) in April 2022, made the exclusive list. Food & Wine cited his "tender, bouncy, delectably slurpable noodles," which led reviewer Khushbu Shah to eat four bowls of ramen in one sitting, as the star of the show.

Pursley, whose Lindenwood Park restaurant can be spotted easily by the line out its door,  was born in Okinawa, Japan, and spent part of his childhood there before coming to the St. Louis area. Partway through college, he realized he didn't know what he wanted to do after school, as he told the RFT's Cheryl Baehr in October. He enrolled in a community college engineering program but then decided to do the very opposite thing: move to Japan to study ramen.

He went on to spend three years in Japan doing just that. He got jobs in ramen shops and worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Then, in 2017, he returned to St. Louis and worked at various restaurants around town, notably Indo, while starting a private pop-up for friends.

When he finally opened the doors at Menya Rui last year, the buzz was unreal, and the hype only grew as St. Louisans tried his outstanding noodles and came back for seconds. Baehr is among the shop's fans, calling it an "entirely new world of Japanese noodles." Shah agrees, saying that Pursley's tsukemen was one of the best she'd had, and in general, "each bowl was thoughtful and balanced."

With those kinds of endorsements, Menya Rui's line is unlikely to get shorter anytime soon. But the good news is that the bowl you get will be worth the wait.

“I’m really grateful to have this opportunity to really try to push ramen forward. I want ramen to be an everyday choice in America,” Pursley told Food & Wine. “Most importantly, I want it to be good ramen.”

This story has been updated.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
A selection of items from Menya Rui, including (clockwise from top left) pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karage.

Review: Menya Rui Dishes up a Brilliant Universe of Ramen: Chef Steven Pursley honors his roots with a stunning tribute to Japanese noodle shops

Slideshow

Menya Rui Serves Out-Of-This-World Ramen [PHOTOS]

A selection of items from Menya Rui (clockwise from top left): pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karaage.
15 slides
The crew at Menya Rui: John Keisler, chef-owner Steven Pursley, Erika Pursley and Jason Karcher. Pork shoyu ramen with aromatic rendered fatback, topped with pork shoulder chasyu, menma, scallion, and nori. Karaage, or Japanese fried chicken served with lemon wedge and Kewpie mayo. Tantanmen brothless with thick noodles tossed in chili oil, sesame paste and house shoyu, topped with ground pork, menma, scallion and bean sprouts. House cucumbers including pickled and miso dressed preparations. Original tsukemen, a cold rinsed thick noodle served aside concentrated scallop aroma dipping broth topped with pork shoulder chasyu, menma, scallion, and nori.
Click to View 15 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Top 5 Glazed Donuts in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Pharaoh's Donuts

Fourth City Serves Extraordinary All-Wood Smoked Meats in Fortune Teller Bar

By Cheryl Baehr

Fourth City Barbecue’s all-wood smoked meats are different than most barbecued meats on offer in St. Louis.

St. Louis Is One of America's Top 5 Cities for Bar Hopping

By Sarah Fenske

Amsterdam Tavern

Dogtown's Beloved Sugaree Bakery Is Officially Back

By Jessica Rogen

Dogtown's Sugaree Bakery is open for online orders.

Also in Food & Drink

Fourth City Serves Extraordinary All-Wood Smoked Meats in Fortune Teller Bar

By Cheryl Baehr

Fourth City Barbecue’s all-wood smoked meats are different than most barbecued meats on offer in St. Louis.

My Marie Serves Up a Soul-Stirring Taste of Port-au-Prince

By Cheryl Baehr

My Marie Restaurant features the Haitian cuisine of its owner’s homeland.

Salsa Rosada Is a Home Run in Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Salsa Rosada offers Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.

Cafe Ganadara Brings Sublime Korean-American Fare to St. Louis Hills

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Ganadara’s bulgogi gimbap burrito is a seaweed rice roll filled with Korean marinated beef, scallions, grilled onion, red leaf lettuce and pan-fried carrot slaw.

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us