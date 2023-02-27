Mission Taco Adds Retro Arcade to St. Charles Location

The renovated space will feature skee-ball, six pinball machines and 16 arcade games

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge Pinball machines sit next to skeeball games.
Courtesy photo
Mission Taco's St. Charles location will include pinball, arcade games and skee-ball.

At Mission Taco Joint in St. Charles (1650 Beale Street), you won't only find tacos and the like now. You'll also find pinball, NBA Jam and a wall-sized mural.

The popular California-style taco restaurant announced this morning, on National Retro Day, that it has added a retro arcade to its St. Charles location. 

The arcade features six pinball games, Skee-Ball, 16 arcade games and a “Taco Life” mural wall created by former employee Bill Harness.

Under construction since the summer of 2022, the opening will mark the second arcade Mission Taco has added, with the Kirkwood location as its first.

“Tacos and arcade games are a fun mix, and after the success and popularity of the retro arcade at our Kirkwood location, we knew that we wanted to add this old-school entertainment to more of our restaurants with the space for it,” says Mission Taco Joint Co-Owner and CEO Adam Tilford in a statement. 

click to enlarge Skeeball machines sit against a wall with a mural behind it.
Courtesy photo
Skee-ball games will comprise the new arcade at Mission Taco's St. Charles location.
click to enlarge Pinball machines sit against the wall next to multiple skeeball games.
Courtesy photo
Mission Taco's St. Charles location will feature six pinball machines.

To celebrate the opening, Mission Taco will provide six tokens at its St. Charles location with each adult beverage from today through Sunday.

The arcade space will also be available to rent for parties of up to 150. Two-hour time slots start at $300.

Mission Taco, which started in 2013 in the Delmar Loop by Tilford and his brother Jason, features five locations throughout the St. Louis region. 

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

