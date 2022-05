Mission Taco Joint Has One of The Best Margaritas in the Nation, Food Magazine Says

click to enlarge Courtesy Mission Taco Joint Snag one of the nation's best margaritas this Cinco de Mayo.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo,, a national food news outlet, has decreed one of Missouri’s own as the top place to get a margarita.snagged a spot on the national list as Missouri’s best margarita, a first for the business' cocktail.“It's the perfect balance of tart and sweet while still very tequila forward,” Tanya Edwards writes for the magazine.The nod also reads that it’s the top pick for the state for quality ingredients and simplicity. According to the site, awards are based on reviews, recognition and feedback. The Mission Margarita is made with blanco tequila, housemade fresh lime juice and dry orange curaçao. Margarita lovers can also flavor their margarita with their “aguas frescas” options, which includes flavors like hibiscus and strawberry.This isn’t the first accolade for Mission Taco Joint — Thrillist named the West Coast-style Mexican cuisine restaurant’s tacos the best in the Show-Me state, and Food Network named the business Best Cheap Eats in St. Louis.