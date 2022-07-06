Mission Taco Joint's New Taco Raises Money for St. Louis' Skate Church

click to enlarge
Mission Taco Joint (Multiple locations including 6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430)
VIA MISSION TACO JOINT
The "Frontside Grind" taco has fresh ground brisket and chuck with chili beans and chipotle, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema and crispy jalapeños on a flour tortilla.
co-owners Adam and Jason Tilford grew up skateboarding. The brothers went through high school and college on four wheels, and now they have a chance to give back to that community through a partnership with SK8 Liborius, a nonprofit organization that doubles as an arts center and workshop for St. Louis skaters, artists and more. Through July and August, a portion of the proceeds made from a new taco will be donated to the organization.
The new offering — called the “Frontside Grind” after a skateboarding trick — includes fresh ground brisket and chuck with chili beans and chipotle, Mexican crema, crispy jalapeños, pico de gallo and queso con cerveza on a flour tortilla. A vegan version of the taco can also be cooked up upon request. The Frontside Grind is available beginning today, July 6 through August 31 at all St. Louis locations.
Mission Taco Joint’s donation will be used to help SK8 Liborius meet their fundraising goal
to renovate north city's St. Liborius Church, which SK8 Liborius founders Dave Blum, Brian Bedwell,and Joss Hay have turned into Liborius Urban Art Studios — a skate park and art, music and education center. The project has been ten years in the making.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Mission Taco Joint
The Tilford brothers are giving back to SK8 Liborius.
“We didn’t have a sanctuary like SK8 Liborius that helps people of all ages channel their creative energy,” the Tilfords say in a statement. “As community leaders, we are committed to help make their vision a reality. It’s like making our own childhood dreams come true.”
The space is the oldest neo–gothic church west of the Mississippi River. Blum, who previously worked as a welder on the Cassilly Crew at the City Museum, says that he received the church for free during his time at the museum.
“From the moment I walked in, I knew it would be the most epic skate park,” Blum says.
Although it’s not open to the public quite yet, those intrigued by the skate park can stop by for SK8 Liborius Volunteer Days. The next volunteer day is July 30 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Mission Taco Joint’s food truck will also be on site. Tacos and refreshments will be available for volunteers and St. Louisans alike, with 100 percent of sales from the food truck going to SK8 Liborius.