Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Missouri’s Cheesiest Festival Raids the Caves for Your Lactose-Induced Pleasure

You can taste over 50 local cheeses at the Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival this weekend

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 10:35 am

click to enlarge McKelvey Vineyards launches the first annual Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival this weekend. - COURTESY MCKELVEY VINEYARDS
Courtesy McKelvey Vineyards
McKelvey Vineyards launches the first annual Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival this weekend.

Amateurs and fromagers alike can say cheese this weekend at the first annual Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival.

Hosted by the McKelvey Vineyards (8901 State Highway YY, 573-459-6123), the weekend festivities will include a “cave to table dinner” on Friday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m.; a market featuring Missouri cheesemakers on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and a laid-back grilled cheese and live music event on Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The festival will include over 50 varieties of cheese from Missouri cheesemakers as well as the artisans themselves to educate diners and attendees. Lindsay Hayes, McKelvey Vineyards manager and event planner, says she hopes the events will bring attention to all the great local cheese that’s made in state.

“Something that I've just loved about this whole process is that everyone involved is dedicated to the same goal,” she says, “to highlight this kind of a renaissance of cheesemakers and Missouri.”

Andy DeCou, Schnucks' cheese monger, will serve as master of ceremonies for the Friday night cheese-forward dinner. Each course features a cheese incorporated into a dish served alongside a sample of the same cheese, in its original, uncooked state, so that dinners can compare and contrast.

There will be some classic dishes — an appetizer of camembert in puff pastry, for instance — but there will also be some more unexpected parings such as a desert tart featuring Hemme Brothers quark, fresh strawberries and an orange liquor sauce as well as a palate cleanser of fresh vegetables and a Green Dirt Farm Creamery sheep’s milk nettle cheese.

Saturday’s market will include 10 local cheesemakers, wine pairings, food and music. There will be some notable cheeses present including Milton Creamery’s Flory’s Truckle, an aged cheddar, as well as lesser known but still tasty products.

Tickets are required for the events on Friday ($100) and Saturday ($20+) but not Sunday.

“Sundays, in general, are just really laid-back, lovely days at McKelvey, and we just kind of wanted to keep that vibe going,” Hayes says. “[You can] get your grilled cheese, grab a glass of wine, listen to some music and just kind of have a more relaxed day.”

More information and tickets can be found on the McKelvey Vineyards website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]
B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street, 314-354-8180)

50 St. Louis Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, pizzachampstl.com) Read our food editor Cheryl Baehr's review here.

New St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out This Summer [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]
B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street, 314-354-8180)

50 St. Louis Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, pizzachampstl.com) Read our food editor Cheryl Baehr's review here.

New St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out This Summer [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]
B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street, 314-354-8180)

50 St. Louis Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, pizzachampstl.com) Read our food editor Cheryl Baehr's review here.

New St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out This Summer [PHOTOS]

Trending

First Look: The Wine Cafe Brightens Up Historic St. Charles

By Jenna Jones

The Wine Cafe is run by husband and wife duo Terrence and Tiara Curry.

Menya Rui Brings a Japanese-Style Noodle Shop to St. Louis

By Cassidy Waigand

Menya Rui brings to life chef Steven Pursey's vision for a traditional Japanese noodle shop in St. Louis.

Pho Grand, Beloved South Grand Mainstay, to Close

By Ryan Krull

Pho Grand to Close in June

Review: Gather Delivers Standout Easy Daytime Fare in Revamped Space

By Cheryl Baehr

Gather's curried chicken salad sandwich combines tomatoes, greens, pickled red onions and cranberries on a croissant.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Gather Delivers Standout Easy Daytime Fare in Revamped Space

By Cheryl Baehr

Gather's curried chicken salad sandwich combines tomatoes, greens, pickled red onions and cranberries on a croissant.

Review: Burger 809 Shines in New Bluewood Brewing Space

By Cheryl Baehr

The "Bluewood Baby," "November Baby" and "Hey Henry" sliders are a few of the offerings at Burger 809.

Review: Elmwood Owners Find a New Win in Pizza Champ

By Cheryl Baehr

Pizza Champ is a win for Elmwood's Adam Altnether and Chris Killing.

Review: Saucy Porka Is a Delightful Fusion of Asian and Latin American Cuisine

By Cheryl Baehr

Saucy Porka is a thrilling blend of culinary traditions.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us