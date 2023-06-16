Modelo Tops Bud Light as America's Number One Beer

The beer that tastes like water has been beat in sales by Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager.
But while Modelo overtook Bud Light in sales in the four weeks before June 3, according to NBC News, Bud Light still leads overall U.S. beer sales so far this year.
Right-leaning critics of Bud Light launched a campaign to cancel Bud Light earlier this year after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.
While that effort seems to have been at least slightly successful, it's important to note: Modelo's brewer, Grupo Modelo, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.
So the bigots who switched from Bud Light to Modelo are ultimately giving their money to the same people. They lost.
We'll crack open a cold one to that.
