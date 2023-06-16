Modelo Tops Bud Light as America's Number One Beer

The beer that tastes like water is now second in U.S. sales

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 6:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A man drinks Bud Light.
Paul Sableman via Flickr
Controversial.
Bud Light has been dethroned.

The beer that tastes like water has been beat in sales by Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager.

But while Modelo overtook Bud Light in sales in the four weeks before June 3, according to NBC News, Bud Light still leads overall U.S. beer sales so far this year.

Right-leaning critics of Bud Light launched a campaign to cancel Bud Light earlier this year after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

While that effort seems to have been at least slightly successful, it's important to note: Modelo's brewer, Grupo Modelo, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

So the bigots who switched from Bud Light to Modelo are ultimately giving their money to the same people.  They lost.

We'll crack open a cold one to that.
Related
Pizza passport on a table next to some pizzas.

St. Louis Pizza Passport Is Officially Live: Get ready for some half-priced pies

Related
A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3-Year Hiatus: The beloved Central West End gastropub closed in 2020 due to the pandemic

Related
Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?: After years of suffering through a slow and antiquated process, restaurateurs are demanding change


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Pizza Passport Is Officially Live

By Jessica Rogen

Pizza passport on a table next to some pizzas.

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

Boardwalk Waffles Departs South Grand Space Following Dispute

By Ryan Krull

Dave McCreery operated Tower Grove Creamery for years, but the storefront at South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street has been dark since last June.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Also in Food & Drink

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

By Jessica Rogen

Loose-meat sandwich

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3-Year Hiatus

By Scout Hudson

A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us