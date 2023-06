Modelo Tops Bud Light as America's Number One Beer

Bud Light has been dethroned.The beer that tastes like water has been beat in sales by Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager.But while Modelo overtook Bud Light in sales in the four weeks before June 3, according to NBC News , Bud Light still leads overall U.S. beer sales so far this year.Right-leaning critics of Bud Light launched a campaign to cancel Bud Light earlier this year after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.While that effort seems to have been at least slightly successful, it's important to note: Modelo's brewer, Grupo Modelo, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.So the bigots who switched from Bud Light to Modelo are ultimately giving their money to the same people. They lost.We'll crack open a cold one to that.