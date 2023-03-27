Monthly Vegan Pop-Up Market Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge
SHUTTERSTOCK
The pillars of veganism.
For St. Louis vegans, those wishing to try veganism and others who just want to eat healthy, St. Louis will soon have a monthly night market that will cater just to you.
STL Vegan Market
starts Saturday, April 8, and will run from 3 to 7 p.m. It will be in 2 Acre Park located at the corner of Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Avenue (near Ikea, where folks can also find overflow parking).
The event is a partnership between the new group STL Vegan Market and Pocketparks, a nonprofit that rehabs unused plots of land. The pop-up market will be at 2 Acre park every second Saturday from April through August with the goal of making it just a bit easier to be vegan.
"St. Louis is a growth city; it's constantly leveling up and growing in opportunities. One thing it didn't have, until now, is a community inspired by vegan consumerism," says Melissa Crawford, founder of STL Vegan Market. "What better way to build a community excited to consume with more intention than with a monthly night market at a beautifully reimagined park in the city, where the public can gather to simply have fun and enjoy a variety of local vegan businesses."
But the market is not just about vegan food. Folks will be able to find yoga products, plant vendors, a candle company and more.
Businesses that will be at this inaugural vegan market include Tipsy Pony Party Bar, Yummy Sweetcakes, Las Vegan, Dharma + Dwell, Ann's Roots, The Yoga Rocks, Tethered Plant Shop, Green Earth Art Company, Way 2 Fresh Eats and Jules Candle Company.
