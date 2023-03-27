STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Monthly Vegan Pop-Up Market Coming to St. Louis

STL Vegan Market aims to make being vegan more accessible

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 12:48 pm

SHUTTERSTOCK
The pillars of veganism.

For St. Louis vegans, those wishing to try veganism and others who just want to eat healthy, St. Louis will soon have a monthly night market that will cater just to you.

STL Vegan Market starts Saturday, April 8, and will run from 3 to 7 p.m. It will be in 2 Acre Park located at the corner of Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Avenue (near Ikea, where folks can also find overflow parking).
click to enlarge Monthly Vegan Pop-Up Market Coming to St. Louis (2)

The event is a partnership between the new group STL Vegan Market and Pocketparks, a nonprofit that rehabs unused plots of land. The pop-up market will be at 2 Acre park every second Saturday from April through August with the goal of making it just a bit easier to be vegan.

"St. Louis is a growth city; it's constantly leveling up and growing in opportunities. One thing it didn't have, until now, is a community inspired by vegan consumerism," says Melissa Crawford, founder of STL Vegan Market. "What better way to build a community excited to consume with more intention than with a monthly night market at a beautifully reimagined park in the city, where the public can gather to simply have fun and enjoy a variety of local vegan businesses."

But the market is not just about vegan food. Folks will be able to find yoga products, plant vendors, a candle company and more.

Businesses that will be at this inaugural vegan market include Tipsy Pony Party Bar, Yummy Sweetcakes, Las Vegan, Dharma + Dwell, Ann's Roots, The Yoga Rocks, Tethered Plant Shop, Green Earth Art Company, Way 2 Fresh Eats and Jules Candle Company.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
