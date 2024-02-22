Motor Town Pizza Brings Detroit-Style Pies to Richmond Heights

Watch out Imo's, a different kind of "square beyond compare" has arrived on the scene

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge The new pizza joint is the brainchild of Revel Kitchen owners Simon and Angelica Lusky. - MICHELLE VOLANSKY
MICHELLE VOLANSKY
The new pizza joint is the brainchild of Revel Kitchen owners Simon and Angelica Lusky.

When Covid restrictions forced Revel Kitchen owners Simon and Angelica Lusky to close their doors to foot traffic, it quickly became an issue of survival: How would they keep their health-conscious business afloat? The solution came with a ghost kitchen pizza biz — and some rectangular tin pans. 

“By using a pan, we could bake pizza in our existing, traditional ovens,” says Angelica Lusky. “And there was hardly any outlay.”

She and Simon, former head chef for the St. Louis Cardinals, started cranking out the four-sided, Detroit-style pies, and the crowd went (lug) nuts.

On the wheels of that enthusiasm, the Luskys have blown out that operation. Motor Town Pizza opened at 8029 Dale Avenue in the Crossing at Richmond Heights in mid-February.

The space, formerly occupied by Vitality Bowls, is cool-looking, motor-themed — sharp as a stripe on a 1960s El Camino. The walls are as red. And yes, the angles of its pies are a crispy 90 degrees.

“The paint picked itself,” Angelica says. “It’s called ‘100 mph.’ That’s kind of how it is around here.”

At the time, a couple of days before opening, she was only talking about kinks, and ironing them out. Considering Revel’s fan base, its finely tuned delivery service and its bright new presence by a major highway, they’re expecting business to be brisk. Who doesn’t love a crusty, cheezy parallelogram with interesting, well-matched ingredients?

The El Dorado, for instance, revs spicy plant-based chorizo with hints of cumin and sweet cuts of pineapple and blistery jalapeno. It’s all the things — crunchy, crusty at its sharp edges, with Chihuahua and smoked provolone cheeses. Gluten-free crust and vegan cheese are available on request. Although, here, where the Luskys expect to be catering to a different crowd, those options may be less of a concern.

“This place is the opposite of Revel!” Angelica says. “No one wants that healthy stuff all the time. This is pizza. Everyone loves pizza.” 

And subs. Although Motor Town isn’t allowed to call its subs “subs” because of Firehouse Subs next door. So these are "grinders." Grinder feels more fitting; these big jalopies somehow bring the gym to mind. But, like she said, her other three Revel Kitchens (Kirkwood, Brentwood and Boca Raton, Florida), have “healthy” covered.

Still, there’s plenty of wholesomeness to be had at Motor Town: The salads are bright and fresh. Nuts & Bolts combines greens, walnuts and cranberries with shaved onions and carrots, and a raspberry vinaigrette. The Kale Mobile is a salad of kale, lemon juice and crispy crumbs. The Red Racer is a cheeseless pizza; just marinara, crunchy garlic and shallots. And one of those grinders — the V-Ate — busts with mushrooms, artichokes, roasted peppers, kale and goat cheese. 

But then, it’s back to what seems to be the essence of Motor Town — full-throttle meat-and-cheesiness, all the tastier, of course, for being "square.’"

All pizzas come in two sizes, and can be made round to order. Smoked chicken wings are also on the menu.

Motor Town Pizza has indoor seating for 26, and room on the patio out front for eight. Soon, once some licensing issues are resolved, the Luskys will serve bottles of wine and mostly local beer in cans.

Motor Town Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.

Andy Taylor is eating his way through St. Louis' great pizzerias.

Andy Taylor Is Eating His Way to the Best Pizza in St. Louis: He's aiming to try 50 locally owned pizzerias before the year is through

Highlights from Chilanguita's menu include street tacos, birria pizza, guacamole and carne asada.

Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen Brings a Zesty Fiesta to South City: A taste of Mexico City is just the cure for your winter blues


Alexa Beattie

Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
February 21, 2024

