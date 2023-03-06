Mushroom Festival and Hunt Returns to Pere Marquette Lodge

It seems like we’ve all had mushrooms on the mind lately. With The Last of Us becoming a hit show to morel hunting season being upon us, it seems like mushrooms are all around us these days.
If you’re keen to learn more about mushrooms and how to find them, check out the Mushroom Festival and Hunt at Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center (13653 Lodge Boulevard, PMLodge.net) in Grafton, Illinois on April 23.
This free event is open to the public and will teach you all there is to know about morels. The educational little festival is great for all ages, and it will also be offering live music, locally made wines and opportunities to buy handmade keepsakes from craft vendors.
Then, at 1 p.m. there will be a group mushroom hunt in the woods near the lodge. Hunters can win a free overnight stay at the lodge if they find the smallest morel, the biggest morel or the most morels. If you’re new to mushroom hunting, that’s not a problem because the event will be supplying two experienced hunters to help guide you to the fungus among us.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
