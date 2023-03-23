Narrow Gauge Brewery Is a Hidden Gem in Florissant

click to enlarge COURTESY HEATHER HARDESTY Narrow Gauge's beers are renowned in craft beer circles.

Narrow Gauge Brewing Company is something of an underground phenomenon. Opened in 2016 as a brewpub inItalian eatery, the brewery only started limited local distribution in late 2021. The brand is still relatively unknown to casual St. Louis drinkers. Yet, within craft beer circles, Narrow Gauge is world-renowned.

I've personally spoken to brewers and barkeeps as far-flung as Phoenix, Louisville and Brooklyn who, after they've asked where I'm from, excitedly mention Narrow Gauge. I've spotted the brewery's stickers on tables, bathroom stalls and behind-the-bar coolers all over the country. A close friend even saw one of its trademark Hazy IPAs mentioned in a glowing Google review of a bottle shop he was scouting in Berlin.

Perhaps even more amazing is the fact that owners Jeff and Heather Hardesty and their crew have managed to grow this global reputation and their business out of a 1,700-square-foot north county basement where 50-pound bags of sugar are stacked atop oaken barrels of aging stout and taller brewers duck to avoid hitting their heads on the ceiling when climbing the vats to look down at the wort. "The relationship with Cugino's has been beneficial for both parties," Heather says. "But it's been difficult competing for space with a full-service restaurant."

That competition is about to get a whole lot easier when Narrow Gauge moves this April into its own production and distribution location, two doors down Lindbergh Avenue from Cugino's. With 3,500 square feet of production space, the building, a former Pool King retail outlet, offers more than twice as much space to play with — and plenty of room to grow.

The new space, which will eventually include a tap room, more closely resembles the Hardestys' original vision when they first decided to leave their careers as engineers and indulge Jeff's homebrewing hobby seven years ago. At the time, the St. Louis craft beer scene was just hitting its stride, but outside of Ferguson Brewing, there were scant options in and around the couple's north county home. Still, the price tag on a freestanding brewpub or tap room was a bit much for the two, so they opted instead to partner with Ben Goldkamp and Dave Beckham, beer enthusiasts who owned Cugino's, which they had transformed into a craft-beer bar/family eatery.

In May 2016, Jeff set up a tiny three-barrel system in the restaurant's seldom-used basement banquet space, and Cugino's became the official home of Narrow Gauge, which is named after the West End Narrow Gauge railroad that once linked Florissant to St. Louis. A narrow-gauge railway, as opposed to a broad-gauge where the two rails are farther apart, enables the train to make tighter turns and navigate rougher terrain. It proved to be an apt metaphor for the Hardestys' fledgling brewery as they launched full steam into the future.





Narrow Gauge Brewing Company's new home is a huge expansion.

Fueling this success was Jeff's talent for brewing not only European ales, but also New England IPAs or NEIPAs, an Americanized style that had only begun to spill out of the Northeast and intoxicate tipplers across the country. Also called Hazy or Juicy IPAs, the NEIPA style of beer has an opaque appearance due to the hops being added after the boil or during fermentation (dry-hopping), are generally much more fruit-forward in taste and smell than traditional West Coast IPAs. The Hazy's shift away from the bitter finish of those old-school IPAs proved a gateway for delicate American palates to approach these hoppier ales, helping IPAs expand their grip as the top-selling style of craft beer.

Narrow Gauge's flagship Fallen Flag came at the perfect time. Pouring a golden turgid orange, the brew delivers the appropriate citrusy zest with notes of grapefruit, tangerine and lemon. Its sister Cloud City (formerly known as Oast #2) is slightly sweeter due to the addition of Galaxy and El Dorado hops. Soon, the brewery produced a whole spectrum of Hazies, from the full-bodied Rocket Appliances double IPA to the softer and danker Join Us In Creating Excellence (J.U.I.C.E.) to the slightly boozier, slightly hoppier, and yet infinitely crushable OJ Run, which eventually emerged as the brewery's most popular offering.

Through his connections in the homebrewing and craft-brewing community, Jeff was toting his wares to festivals, tastings and other events all over the country, thus building Narrow Gauge's brand and cred among beer snobs, especially in the Hazy IPA category.

But locally, Narrow Gauge was only available to those in the know on tap or in growler or crowler fills at Cugino's, until Jeff and Heather jammed a canning line into the already-crowded subterranean confines. Even then, you could only pick it up at the restaurant. This model served them and the restaurant well during the pandemic, when they could quickly pivot to online ordering, curbside pickup and even doorstep delivery in parts of metro St. Louis. Once direct sales began to wane in late 2021, the Hardestys began limited local retail distribution. Last September, they signed with Craft Republic, which places Narrow Gauge four-packs in Kansas City, Columbia, Cape Girardeau and most of metro St. Louis, with plans of expanding into Illinois later this year.

The new space in Florissant — designed by Maplewood architects at V Three Studios with ISC Construction as the general contractor — might seem like the logical next step in the Hardestys' plans of world domination, but Heather says it's simply a long-overdue move to keep up with current demand, allow Jeff room to expand his art, including his popular barrel program (a recent release of barrel-aged Abeyance imperial variants was world-class), and drive revenue to keep the lights on. "We don't want to necessarily get huge," Heather says. "But we do have to keep up with enough production to maintain and pay for this project."

In other words, Narrow Gauge will maintain its underground cred — while no longer being trapped underground.



