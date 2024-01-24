Nathaniel Reid Bakery Has the No. 2 Croissant in the U.S., Yelp Says

A new Yelp list out this week names home-grown Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood) the second best in the entire U.S. and Canada, too. It follows Nathaniel Reid's inclusion on a 2019 Yelp list of the best bakeries in the country.
The honors are no surprise to us at the RFT: The 7-year-old bakery, founded by the eponymous Reid and his wife Lee Lee, recently topped our critic's list of the five best croissants locally.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery isn't the only St. Louis spot on Yelp's radar this week. Ramen hotspot Menya Rui was also named No. 2 — in this case, No. 2 on Yelp's list of "Places to Eat in 2024." That list draws on user submissions, with Yelp staffers sussing out "the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, and finalized the rankings with the expertise of our Community Managers." It's yet another honor for Menya Rui chef Steven Pursley, who recently made Food & Wine's list of Best New Chefs.
In other words, whether you're into croissants or ramen, it's a great time to be eating in St. Louis. Eat up!
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed