Navin's BBQ on South Grand to Close

If you want a last taste, you have until the end of service tomorrow

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge A selection of dishes from Navin's BBQ.
Mabel Suen
A selection of dishes from Navin's BBQ.
South Grand barbecue restaurants Navin's BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, navinsbbq.com) announced today that it would close at the end of service tomorrow.

The restaurant, which opened in the Guerilla Street Food spot just steps away from South Grand in 2021, provided scant details on social media about the imminent closure, saying only that it was considering its plans for the future and that it would continue its relationship with Brother's Beer & Bourbon Lounge in Creve Coeur.

"We appreciate the love and support we have received in the over two and a half years," it wrote in its post.

Navin's is owned by Chris Armstrong, who got his start in barbecue after being furloughed from a job from a Texas brewery. What began as a hobby soon grew into something of a pop-up for friends and family and then eventually morphed into the brick-and mortar-restaurant.

Its style was a mash-up of Texas and Kansas City barbecues, and it impressed RFT dining critic Cheryl Baehr, who called Navin's burnt ends "stunning little nuggets" and singled out Armstrong's whimsical sandwiches.

Now if you want to try them on South Grand, at least, you'll have to hurry.
Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
