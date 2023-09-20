New Pairing is Sharing Dining Concept at City Winery

Small Sharing Plates With Expertly Curated Wine Pairings Showcasing Heart Of City Winery’s Winemaking

City Winery, the culinary and cultural experience for local wine enthusiasts, has launched a new elevated “Pairing is Sharing'' dining experience showcasing the heart of their winemaking. The craveable menu expertly pairs City Winery wines with a variety of delectable small plates giving customers the ultimate self guided experience.

“There is nothing more intimate than sharing a great meal and wine with friends,” says Michael Dorf, Founder and CEO of City Winery. “This menu concept brings people together for a fun and interactive experience.”

City Winery wines on tap including Rooster Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc from Lake County, California, Uva Bianca Vineyards Riesling from the Finger Lakes region of New York, and a Pinot Noir from North Coast, California, and have suggested pairings across Plant, Sea and Land dishes as well with a rotating variety of charcuterie and oysters. Menu highlights include ‘Fun-guy Flatbread’ with foraged mushroom, fresh ricotta and pesto paired with the North Coast Pinot Noir; Charred Octopus with romesco, frisée and crispy garlic paired with the City Bubbles Cava; and CW Wagyu Sliders with cabernet-onion jam, triple cream brie arugula and champagne vinaigrette paired with the Cabernet Sauvignon from North Coast California. Each of the culinary dishes will be delivered promptly to the table as they are prepared.

The award-winning wines use impeccably-sourced grapes from world-class vineyards in California, Oregon, and New York, and are served on tap, fresh from stainless steel kegs without the need for bottles, corks or metal seals. City Winery’s main wine production facility is located just north of New York City on the Wallkill River, where the company is restoring the old Montgomery Mills hydroelectric dam to provide 100% of the electricity used on-premise.

The “Pairing is Sharing” dining experience is now available in New York City, Chicago, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Philadelphia locations and will be available at Atlanta and Boston starting on June 30. Reservations can be made at resy.com/cities/stl/city-winery-st-louis, and the full menu can be found at places.singleplatform.com/city-winery-19/menu#menu_576953.

About City Winery

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley. There are also four other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk, and Cornelius restaurant in Grand Central Terminal.

City Winery creates cuisine meant to be paired with a great glass of wine. Borrowing from Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cultures and traditions that have been pairing wholesome food with wine for centuries, each location's menu features a variety of City Winery signature items, complemented by a selection of locally-sourced, regionally-inspired creations from the local Executive Chef.

Dining is an experience at City Winery. Enjoy an incredible meal at your table while witnessing a live performance by a world-class musician. Relax in our wine garden while soaking in spectacular views. Take a tour of the winery and learn about how the wine is made before pairing a flight with a delicious meal in the beautiful dining room where the ambiance evokes the romance of wine country.

The menu features a full bar and over a dozen tap wine options, preserved in stainless steel kegs in a temperature-controlled environment for optimum freshness with every glass. The tap system, developed by City Winery’s Master Winemaker David Lecomte, has been recognized for its “green” approach with no need for bottling, corks or labels; and therefore, minimal impact on the environment. Learn more about our wines and the methodology at citywinery.com/stlouis.

City Winery is the brainchild of Michael Dorf, founder of the iconic Knitting Factory, one of New York’s longest running music venues, who wanted to create a space in Manhattan where he could combine his shared passions for wine and music. After making his first barrel of wine in California with his brother Josh and wine maker David Tate, formerly of Ridge Winery and now at Barnett Vineyards, Michael caught the bug: "For a long time I'd been enjoying wine as a fan - drinking it, taking classes, attending wine dinners - but it was not until I actually started participating in the process of working with the grape, turning it into wine, putting it into a bottle, and watching it develop over time, that I really started to understand wine. And when I would give my friends a bottle of wine with my name on it, most would respond by saying: 'I wanna do that too!' It was this experience that led Michael to conceptualize and start working on the City Winery business plan in 2006.

The core target audience of City Winery - urban wine enthusiasts who desire the experience of making their own wine, but who are not going to leave their comfortable Manhattan lifestyle to decamp to a vineyard - immediately became clear. But Michael wanted to create more than just a custom crush facility. Beyond making wine, Michael also wanted to focus on the enjoyment and satisfaction that comes from sharing wine with friends, and to capture the unique social bond that occurs when communities of like-minded people gather over a bottle of quality Cabernet, while dining on a freshly-prepared meal and listening to their favorite artists perform.