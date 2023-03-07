New Society, a Cocktail Lounge, to Open on South Grand

click to enlarge Jen West / Mabel Suen From left: Michael Fricker and Meredith Barry's New Society will open up within Grand Spirits on April 13.

click to enlarge Braden McMakin Grand Spirits is located on South Grand.

What we can definitely say is that celebrated St. Louis mixologists Meredith Barry (Platypus, Netflix's) and Michael Fricker (Grand Spirits Bottle Co., Gin Room and Salve Osteria) are teaming up to open a new cocktail lounge this spring.They say it will be located within Grand Spirits, a natural wine shop that opened in December of 2021. They say it will going be about experimental drinks and be an "exploration of creativity" for Barry and Fricker. It will be small and intimate with 22 seats, a focus on hospitality and some food items. Named, it will hold its soft opening on Thursday, April 13.But everything else: That's shrouded in an air of mystery."Some intentional, some unintentional," Fricker says with a laugh. "It's been an interesting two months of trying to figure out how exactly to launch this and say a whole bunch of stuff — but also not giving anything away."New Society began as a friendship between Fricker and Barry. About nine months to a year ago, the two pals started dreaming about a new kind of project they could launch together. It would be a bar where they could be "our über-creative selves," Fricker says.They got down to work, figuring how everything would work about six months ago. That meant some deep conversations about what the concept would look like and what the two hoped for from it.At New Society, scientific equipment (roto-evaporators, centrifuges, etc.) will be converted into drink-making paraphernalia. Despite that, the cocktail offerings will be balanced between approachable and adventurous.But don't ask Fricker what those cocktails will be. Don't even ask for an example."We are not really giving any cocktail information out," he says. "It's kind of weird to say ... but our biggest thing is that we want people to be able to come into the space without preconceived notions and experience it for themselves on their own terms."Accordingly, the menu will change up periodically though Fricker says how frequently will be variable and evolving.In addition, he and Berry will serve food at New Society. There will be some small bites and, down the line, a partnership with a food concept. Fricker thinks that will be announced in a few weeks. But don't expect any hints in the meanwhile."[That] would kind of reveal who it is," Fricker says.What Fricker can say is why he expects St. Louisans will come to the bar and what he hopes to offer to their future customers: something unique and technique-driven that they haven't come across before.Furthermore, he knows what he hopes he and Barry will get from it."This is really a dream come true," Fricker says. "This is the kind of the bar that I've always wanted. I've always wanted a pure expression of who I am and who Mer and I are as friends and as bartenders and beverage professionals. ... A space to grow without inhibitions, without kind of any rules."