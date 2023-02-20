New York Times Cooking Is Free on St. Louis County Library's Website

Add this to the list of reasons why libraries rock: St. Louis County Library now offers free access to New York Times Cooking.
By clicking this link, you can access the thousands of recipes on New York Times Cooking — whether you have a library card or not.
You'll still be asked to sign into a New York Times account but afterwards you'll get a code to access all of New York Times Cooking's recipes for 24 hours.
The St. Louis Public Library started offering New York Times Cooking for free around Thanksgiving last year.
