New York Times Cooking Is Free on St. Louis County Library's Website

Now you can cook up a storm for free.

Add this to the list of reasons why libraries rock: St. Louis County Library now offers free access toBy clicking this link , you can access the thousands of recipes onwhether you have a library card or not.You'll still be asked to sign into aaccount but afterwards you'll get a code to access all of's recipes for 24 hours.The St. Louis Public Library started offering New York Times Cooking for free around Thanksgiving last year.And because libraries are wonderful and you should definitely support them, St. Louis County Library also offers cookbooks, magazines and online databases for home cooks looking for their next recipe.