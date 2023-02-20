New York Times Cooking Is Free on St. Louis County Library's Website

You don't even need a library card

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023

Now you can cook up a storm for free.
SHUTTERSTOCK
Now you can cook up a storm for free.

Add this to the list of reasons why libraries rock: St. Louis County Library now offers free access to New York Times Cooking.

By clicking this link, you can access the thousands of recipes on New York Times Cooking  — whether you have a library card or not. 

You'll still be asked to sign into a New York Times account but afterwards you'll get a code to access all of New York Times Cooking's recipes for 24 hours.

The St. Louis Public Library started offering New York Times Cooking for free around Thanksgiving last year.
And because libraries are wonderful and you should definitely support them, St. Louis County Library also offers cookbooks, magazines and online databases for home cooks looking for their next recipe.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
