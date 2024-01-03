Niche Closes Its Burger Joint Within Rockwell Beer Company

Instead, Rockwell will take the helm for food, as well as drinks, at the Grove location. The brewery was already running the food program at the Francis Park biergarten.
“We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with Niche Food Group over the last five years. Gerard and Niche Food Group have contributed to the success of Rockwell since we opened. We look forward to building upon the existing menu and expanding food offerings in the future,” said Rockwell Director of Operations Dan Heaghney in a statement. “Once we established our food program at Francis Park, we were confident that we could bring the same level of elevation and execution to our home in the Grove. Our Grove location is a community destination, and we are excited to share the details for our expanded food offerings, which will pair well with our extensive beer and beverage programs.”
BrassWELL has been operating out of Rockwell Brewing for the last five years.
As for Craft, he's staying plenty busy. He recently opened None of the Above, a cocktail bar in the tunnels beneath City Foundry, and also announced plans to bring back his much-missed Porano Pasta in Des Peres.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed