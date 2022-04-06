Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Nick Bognar Dishes on His Forthcoming Restaurant, Sado

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 12:51 pm


click to enlarge Nick Bognar and his family will open Sado on the Hill this fall. - SPENCER PERNIKOFF
Spencer Pernikoff
Nick Bognar and his family will open Sado on the Hill this fall.

Nick Bognar has heard St. Louis diners ask the same question over and over throughout his time in the area's restaurant scene: Where do we get good sushi? Now, he's hoping to definitely answer that query with the forthcoming restaurant, Sado, a new concept that will set the bar for Japanese dining in the metro area.

"The idea is for us to bring a focused sushi bar to St. Louis," Bognar says. "Everybody is always talking about where to get great sushi in St. Louis, so we wanted to be that place — an easy-to-understand and easy-to-get-into sushi bar that when you say the word 'sushi,' you just stop there."

If anyone is up to the task of defining the sushi genre in St. Louis, it's Bognar. A highly-acclaimed chef who has received national recognition for his Tower Grove South restaurant, Indo, Bognar has been bringing diners some of the best raw fish the city has seen since returning to St. Louis in 2017. At that time, he found himself back at his parent's Ballwin mainstay, Nippon Tei, after spending several years honing his culinary craft and sushi skills in both Austin, Texas and Cincinnati, Ohio. Determined to build upon the brand his parents started in 2001, Bognar transformed Nippon Tei from a beloved Japanese restaurant into a culinary powerhouse that garnered wide-ranging acclaim and earned him a James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the year in 2019.

Bognar parlayed that success into his solo debut restaurant, Indo, which opened in 2019. Though raw fish has been central to Indo's success, the restaurant is fundamentally a modern Thai restaurant with elements of Japanese cuisine woven into its menu. He describes the restaurant as creative and intentionally "all over the place," so he sees Sado as a more focused, complimentary concept.

"Indo is pretty busy and it's a small place," Bognar explains. "It's cool that this is a bigger spot that will hopefully be easier to get into, and we are going to leave space for walk-ins. It will be fresh and delicious with a plethora of things and will stretch from a place you can come and sit at the sushi bar on a Tuesday night to somewhere you can have a special occasion and something special on a Friday or Saturday night. We think we can offer all of those things in this one building."

As for Nippon Tei, Bognar confirms that the 21-year-old Ballwin restaurant will be well represented at Sado, though will close in its current form by the time Sado opens, likely this Fall. However, he describes the situation as a move, not a closure.

"I think a lot of Nippon Tei's base menu will be part of this new concept, but we will add to it in a subtle and focused way," Bognar says. "I don't see the menu as being massive, but I see us offering a lot of different things for a lot of different people. It's going to be different from Indo; there are certain things we don't have at Indo that I always grab a bite of when I'm at Nippon Tei. We will have California rolls on the menu. We will have crab rangoon. There are a lot of things you can say about crab rangoon, but it's just delicious, and we want to have people stoked about these comfort dishes, but we will also have dishes that bring a higher-end feeling, too."

In that spirit, Sado will offer tuna tartare, gyoza, a variety of maki and nigiri, as well as traditional Japanese tempura, which Bognar notes is a dying art. He is especially excited about the Japanese charcoal grill he's building for the restaurant that will allow his to do a variety of open-fire cooking, including grilled dry-aged fish.

"There's just something about Japanese charcoal and that high heat and cooking fish that way," Bognar says. "It just feels like we are connecting to this ancient, primitive thing. It's not done enough, and I am super excited to bring that to our repertoire."

Bognar also reassures longtime Nippon Tei diners that his mom, Ann Bognar, will remain a vital part of this next phase of the restaurant she founded. As he explains, she will be contributing to the design of the space, the menu, and, most importantly, the overall hospitality, just in less of a day-to-day operations role.

"She is still going to be involved every step of the way," Bognar says. "We are partners, and her insight is valuable in terms of design and development of the concept. She will be there to continue to bring her experience and knowledge, but hopefully she will be able to come and go as she pleases and get to enjoy the positive parts of owning a restaurant."

Bognar is optimistic that Sado will be able to carry forth the legacy of Nippon Tei while moving the concept forward. He believes that, in doing so, he and his family are creating something special for St. Louis diners that, like its predecessor, will be a integral part of the area's dining community for years to come.

"We are so excited and want this to be a place that all types of diners can enjoy," Bognar says.


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

UKraft's third location is now open in Chesterfield.

St. Louis' Newest LGBTQ Bar Prism Is Anything But a Drag

By Jenna Jones

Prism is the Grove's newest LGBTQ+ bar.

Cafe Natasha's Will Close April 30, Transition to New Concept as Its Matriarch Retires

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Natasha's Will Close April 30, Transition to New Concept as Its Matriarch Retires

Spoonful Brings Korean Sweet Treats to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Spoonful Desserts specializes in bingsu, a frozen Korean dessert.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Commonwealth Dazzles with Flawless Upscale Dining

By Cheryl Baehr

Sous chef Sierra Eaves and executive chef Scottie Corrigan are doubling down on fine dining at Commonwealth.

Review: Silver Pancake House Is a Delightful Daytime Gem

By Cheryl Baehr

Silver Pancake House offers a wide range of classic breakfast and lunch fare.

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

By Cheryl Baehr

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

Review: Tempus Delivers a Stunning Dining Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

Tempus, Ben Grupe's stunning debut restaurant, succeeds by paying attention to every detail.

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us