Nick Bognar to Open Omakase Concept Pavilion at Sado in Spring

The new concept will bring 'chef-driven dining' to the Hill restaurant's courtyard

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 11:50 am

click to enlarge Nick Bognar's acclaimed sushi spot is already the talk of the town — and now it's expanding. - MABEL SUEN
MABEL SUEN
Nick Bognar's acclaimed sushi spot is already the talk of the town — and now it's expanding.

Nick Bognar’s award-winning restaurant Sado (5201 Shaw Avenue), which was Sauce Magazine’s No. 3 Best New Restaurant of 2023 and a James Beard Award semifinalist, will open a new omakase concept called Pavilion this spring in the restaurant's courtyard on the Hill.

The custom-built, glass-enclosed Pavilion will evoke Japanese garden vibes and will offer guests a ticketed tasting menu of items that showcase Bognar’s talents with the cuisines of Southeast Asia and Japan in artfully arranged dishes. The multi-course omakase menu also includes a robust dry-aged fish program.

“Pavilion will function as an extension of Sado and create a space that combines the Thai influence of my familial heritage woven into the well-practiced Japanese sushi techniques that I feel most passionate about,” Bognar said in a release. “This will be the most ambitious thing I’ve ever done in terms of creativity and precision, while also using this as a space to experiment. Similar to Sado and Indo, guests will still feel that playful environment with the usual 2000s bops in the background."

In Japanese, “omakase” means “I leave the details up to you.” It’s “a style of chef-driven dining where the sushi chef meticulously guides and prepares each dish in front of the guest,” according to the release. The fish will be imported from Japan, and each menu will vary based on availability. Guests can expect nigiri and sashimi, along with other dishes inspired by the Thai family recipes of Bognar’s family.

Follow along on Instagram for updates.

This article was originally published by Sauce Magazine.

Find St. Louis' Best Sushi at Sado on the Hill

Mabel Suen
Mabel Suen

Sado Is One of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S., Esquire Says: Chef Nick Bognar works behind the sushi bar like a "merry ronin," the magazine says

Sado offers world-class sushi in what was previously the classic Italian spot Giovanni's on the Hill.

Sado Offers World-Class Sushi on the Hill: Nick Bognar's latest spot is a homage to his roots, his mastery of high-end Japanese cuisine and his own ambition


Lauren Healey

