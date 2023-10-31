Old Town Donuts Reopens After Roach Infestation

The beloved Florissant donut shop was shut down last week

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 10:16 am

Old Town Donuts has been using the same recipes since it opened in 1968 — and those recipes certainly don't include roaches.
ANDY PAULISSEN
Old Town Donuts has been using the same recipes since it opened in 1968 — and those recipes definitely don't include roaches.
Old Town Donuts (510 North Florissant Road, Florissant; 314-831-0907) returned to business as usual this morning after a roach infestation forced the beloved doughnut institution to close last week.

On Facebook on Friday, Old Town Donuts announced the 24-hour doughnut shop was temporarily shut down because a few "unwanted guests" were harboring in a piece of new equipment.

St. Louis County Health Department initiated the inspection after complaints about roaches surfaced on social media, according to the Post-Dispatch. After a deep clean and some pest control, the health department cleared Old Town Donuts to reopen yesterday afternoon.

"We want to thank the health department, our pest control partners, all of our employees who have worked around the clock to help clean and move equipment, and of course all of our kind-hearted customers that have shown support beyond belief," Old Town Donuts said in a Facebook post this morning. 
