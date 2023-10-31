Old Town Donuts Reopens After Roach Infestation

On Facebook on Friday, Old Town Donuts announced the 24-hour doughnut shop was temporarily shut down because a few "unwanted guests" were harboring in a piece of new equipment.
St. Louis County Health Department initiated the inspection after complaints about roaches surfaced on social media, according to the Post-Dispatch. After a deep clean and some pest control, the health department cleared Old Town Donuts to reopen yesterday afternoon.
"We want to thank the health department, our pest control partners, all of our employees who have worked around the clock to help clean and move equipment, and of course all of our kind-hearted customers that have shown support beyond belief," Old Town Donuts said in a Facebook post this morning.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed