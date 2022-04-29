Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Oliver's Coffee and Flower Bar in Maplewood Has Closed

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 11:42 am


A beloved coffee spot has closed its doors. Maplewood coffee shop Oliver’s Coffee and Flower Bar notified its customers yesterday that they would no longer be operating.

“I am so thankful for all of you who have supported us over the years,” the Instagram post read. “You have been such amazing customers!”

The post also teased that this wouldn’t be the last the public would see of Oliver’s Coffee, saying they “will be back someday” since they “LOVE coffee and LOVE all of you!”

First opened by Olivia Ridgel in 2019, the shop was known for its flower wall — adorned with pinks, whites and reds — that quickly became one of the most Instagrammable spots in St. Louis. Rose and lavender lattes sprinkled the menu, along with other classic coffees.

Commenters on Instagram started seeing closures from Oliver’s around two weeks ago, and when the closure post went up, fans remembered their favorite drinks to sip on. Guests also added they can't wait to see what's next in Ridgel's future.

