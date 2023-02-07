Panera Is Selling a $40 Purse For Carrying Its Toasted Baguettes

You've gone too far this time, Bread Co.

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023

The masters of marketing over at the St. Louis Bread Company Panera have a new weird-ass product for you to buy: a “BAGuette bag.”

Advertised as the perfect size to carry one of Panera's new Toasted Baguette sandwiches, this pea-green purse has a strap, an embossed texture and gold hardware featuring a “P” for Panera.

This is not, as many have pointed out, an April Fools Day joke, either. Panera is for real selling this ugly thing, and you can get one for about $40. It is a “final sale” item, though, so you're gonna be stuck with it even if you hate it.

Panera is known for releasing funny promotional products. In summer 2021 it released a bread bowl-inspired pool float that people scrambled to buy, and it sold out immediately. It appears that this bag is less popular, but it’s still a winner for the Panera marketing department. Why? Well, here we are writing about it.

But just because it’s ugly and weird doesn’t mean it’s not funny. The comments on the announcement post on Facebook are pure gold.

Here’s a sample:
  • “I’m mad at myself for wanting this. Looks like a great size for burritos and subs too”
  • “Waaaaait but why do I want one for real?! It’s cute and I love bright colors.”
  • “This is the *exact* level of extra I aspire for”
  • “I saw this and thought - Dachshund carrier!”
  • “Someone’s been watching Emily in Paris.”
  • “This is honestly really cute, Panera! Well done! However, I will be waiting for the matching shoes to drop before getting the purse.”
  • “Panera, might I kindly ask what is going on over there? Is your marketing department okay?”
  • “Perfect purse for any girl heading out to drink. We are always hungry after a late night out.”
  • “This is the stupidest thing ever. I want it.”

Congratulations, Panera. You’ve done it again.

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
