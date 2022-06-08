Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 1:10 pm


click to enlarge Yelp has crowned Parker's Table the best cheese shop in Missouri. - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
Image via Google Maps
Yelp has crowned Parker's Table the best cheese shop in Missouri.

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.

"I take a lot of pride in that," Billingsley says. "I think it's great that it is coming from our customers and that they think so highly of us. That's what we are here for; we're here to provide our customers with the best options and a variety of different price points for everybody."

Parker's Table opened in 1995 in Clayton and moved to its current location in an old post office building in Richmond Heights 17 years later. Owned by Jon Parker, the wine and cheese shop and lunch counter has become a go-to for area food and drink lovers looking for everything from wine, beer and spirits to specialty groceries  and sandwiches.

Billingsley, who has worked at Parker's Table for five years and has been leading its cheese program for a little over a year, understands that people come in for items they can't find at a larger, more corporate grocery stores, and he takes their needs into account when he is putting together the cheese selection. As he explains, customers will almost always find core cheeses like Parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino, stilton, brie and a local cheddar in the case. However, he also tries to incorporate a selection of lesser-known products into the rotation, and often brings back cheeses that the shop has previously offered to see if they have changed.

"With cheese being a living product, it's good to revisit it a couple of times to get an idea of what it's about," Billingsley explains. "Quality can vary so much from wheel to wheel and on the level of ripeness when we get it,"

As much as he takes pride in his curated selection of cheese, Billingsley believes that customers' high opinion of the shop has less to do with a particular product and more to do with the way they are treated when they come in. It's something he keeps front of mind both when he is working with a guest and deciding what to include in the case.

"We really do pride ourselves on a high level of individual customer service," Billingsley says. "We take the time to talk to the guest and find out what they are looking for, what they're all about, and where their particular tastes lie. Just because we are into something doesn't mean they are. It's about finding the right fit."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Indo (1641D Tower Grove Avenue, Indo-STL.com) Read Cheryl Baehr’s review: ”Nick Bognar’s Indo is More Than Restaurant — It’s a Revolution of the Form”

Foodies Love These St. Louis Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The wine offered at the cafe comes from all over the nation, including a local Missouri winery.

The Wine Cafe Is a Delight on St. Charles' Main Street [PHOTOS]
Bourbon chicken made up of marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce.

The Kitchen Offers Homestyle Asian Food Served With Love [PHOTOS]
Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Indo (1641D Tower Grove Avenue, Indo-STL.com) Read Cheryl Baehr’s review: ”Nick Bognar’s Indo is More Than Restaurant — It’s a Revolution of the Form”

Foodies Love These St. Louis Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The wine offered at the cafe comes from all over the nation, including a local Missouri winery.

The Wine Cafe Is a Delight on St. Charles' Main Street [PHOTOS]
Bourbon chicken made up of marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce.

The Kitchen Offers Homestyle Asian Food Served With Love [PHOTOS]
Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Indo (1641D Tower Grove Avenue, Indo-STL.com) Read Cheryl Baehr’s review: ”Nick Bognar’s Indo is More Than Restaurant — It’s a Revolution of the Form”

Foodies Love These St. Louis Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The wine offered at the cafe comes from all over the nation, including a local Missouri winery.

The Wine Cafe Is a Delight on St. Charles' Main Street [PHOTOS]
Bourbon chicken made up of marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce.

The Kitchen Offers Homestyle Asian Food Served With Love [PHOTOS]
Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]

Trending

THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets Coming to St. Louis Dispensaries

By Jaime Lees

THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets Coming to St. Louis Dispensaries

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted is the first restaurant dedicated to St. Louis' signature dish.

Fordo's Killer Pizza Brings Wood-Fired Pies to City Foundry

By Cheryl Baehr

The classic Margherita pizza is one of several wood-fired pies offered at the new Fordo's Killer Pizza.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Morita, from the minds behind Vicia, opened in Cortex this month.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

By Joel Crespo

The Kitchen's (clockwise from left) Springfield cashew chicken, wonton noodle soup, hot braised chicken wings, Vietnamese shaking salmon, bourbon chicken and General Tso's chicken.

Review: St. Louis Restaurant Namaste Serves Up Spin on Nepalese Cuisine

By Joel Crespo

Clockwise from top left: Namaste's chicken thali, chicken biryani, tawa roti, chili momo, Chicken 65 and jhol momo.

Review: Gather Delivers Standout Easy Daytime Fare in Revamped Space

By Cheryl Baehr

Gather's curried chicken salad sandwich combines tomatoes, greens, pickled red onions and cranberries on a croissant.

Review: Burger 809 Shines in New Bluewood Brewing Space

By Cheryl Baehr

The "Bluewood Baby," "November Baby" and "Hey Henry" sliders are a few of the offerings at Burger 809.

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us