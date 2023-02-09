Pete Davidson Threatens to Eat Jon Hamm in Super Bowl Ad

Cause he's ham, get it?

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Pete Davidson (left) appears in a Hellman's ad with Brie Larson and Jon Hamm that will air during the Super Bowl.
VIA HELLMAN'S
Pete Davidson (left) appears in a Hellman's ad with Brie Larson and Jon Hamm that will air during the Super Bowl.

One of St. Louis' least problematic exports, Jon Hamm, will be gracing people's screens during the Super Bowl this Sunday in a Hellman's ad where he's trapped inside Pete Davidson's refrigerator.

Hamm appears with Brie Larson and a large jar of Hellman's. Why are they there? Well, ham and Brie are both foods — get it??!!? Davidson opens the fridge and says he's going to eat them both before making a ham and Brie panini.


Confused? Well, you're not alone. The life-sized Hamm and Larson appear in Pete's home and are talking to him while he eats the sandwich, so there's no cannibalism. But the concept for the commercial seems like a thinly veiled attempt to cram in as many celebrities as possible, even while abiding by the constraint imposed by appropriate use of mayo. (You don't need Hellman's in your Ice-T.)

Despite all these famous folks, the biggest star of the commercial might be the giant mayonnaise jar that Lawson and Hamm stand beside. Seven feet 6 inches tall, the oversized bottle of Hellman's is actually on a national tour.

In fact, the jar sits on a yellow truck that will roll through downtown St. Louis on February 16. If you post about it on social, Hellman's will donate a meal to Feeding America. Hellman's is also donating meals for every mile the truck travels with the goal of donating 1 million meals.

We can only hope the promise of an equally big corporate donation is why Hamm decided to take this payday. Since when does the pride of Burroughs play second sandwich to Pete Davidson?

