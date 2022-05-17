Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Pho Grand, Beloved South Grand Mainstay, to Close

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge Pho Grand to Close in June - PAUL SABLEMAN VIA FLICKR
Paul Sableman via Flickr
Pho Grand to Close in June

The owners of popular Vietnamese restaurant Pho Grand announced yesterday on their Facebook page that they will be closing next month after 33 years.

Owners My and Tami Trinh say its time to retire.

"With so many of you, we have shared laughter and tears, newfound love and heartbreak, celebration and loss. There aren’t enough words in the world to describe the countless memories we’ve created here with all of you: our friends. Our family," they wrote in a Facebook post.

They went on to call the closing "bittersweet" but said they "want to celebrate what we’ve created together rather than mourn its end."

There's still about a month get one last bowl of pho. The restaurant will remain open until June 13.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article referred to Pho Grand as a Thai restaurant. We sincerely regret the error.

