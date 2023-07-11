Pickleman's Cafe Launches Pickle Pizza in St. Louis

But is it dill-icious?

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge The Pickled Cuban pizza includes yellow-mustard sauce, smoked ham, pulled pork, cheese, bacon, onions, a spicy brown mustard drizzle and pickles.
Courtesy Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
The Pickled Cuban pizza includes yellow-mustard sauce, smoked ham, pulled pork, cheese, bacon, onions, a spicy brown mustard drizzle and pickles.
Gone are the days when pineapple seemed like the most divisive pizza topping out there (next to sardines). The unlikely topping of choice these days is pickles.

At least one St. Louis restaurant is firmly on top of this trend. Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe has launched a Pickled Cuban Pizza in select locations, including the one on Saint Louis University's campus at 3722 Laclede Avenue. Location information is available at picklemans.com.

Pickleman's pickle pie has a thin crust and is topped with a yellow-mustard sauce, smoked ham, pulled pork, cheese, bacon, onions, a spicy brown mustard drizzle and, of course, the aforementioned pickles. The pizza's pulled pork is part of the restaurant chain's recent addition of no antibiotics ever pulled pork, which is also on sandwiches and will soon be added to two new mac & cheese dishes, according to a statement from Pickleman's.

Pickles on pizza might sound like a sacrilege, but it turns out not to be a totally unique thing. Last month, Pizza Hut made headlines for launching a Pickle Pizza ... for one day in a singular location: 932 8th Avenue in New York. Domino's in Japan also introduced a pickle pizza last week.

Pickle pizzas have been gracing menus for years, though. In an article from 2018, the Food Network highlights a pickle pizza at Rhino's Pizzeria and Deli in Webster, New York, which has, to this day, a popular dill pickle pizza on its menu.

Pickle lovers in town who are craving odd pickle dishes should also consider The Fountain on Locust's Signature Polish Dill Pickle Soup, which is a "potato-based soup with crushed dill pickles," according to the menu description.

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
