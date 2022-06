Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

click to enlarge Jaime Lees Snag some pizza for a discounted price until October.

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport.Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis , a Facebook group devoted to the art of reviewing pizza in the St. Louis area, the passports allows St. Louisans to sample the region’s offerings. The passport allows those who purchase to get any size of a pizza from 30 restaurants at half price — including one of the Facebook group’s favorite spots,Additional participating restaurants include Schottzie's Bar & Grill (11428 Concord Village Avenue, 314-842-1728),and more that can be viewed online A booklet is provided for you and arrives through the mail. Before the launch, purchasers should expect to receive the passport by June 12. After June 15, the booklet should be received two to five business days after purchasing. If you’re planning to place a carry-out order, only some locations accept the coupon; others only offer dine-in services for the pizza passport.Portions of the proceeds will go to nonprofit Home Sweet Home, an organization that helps connect clients from nonprofit partners with donated furniture and household items.Passports cost $30, not including fees, and are limited in quantity. The deal runs from June 15 to October 15. You can purchase the passport from now until August 30 online at www.ThePizzaPassport.org/