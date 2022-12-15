Plant Eaters Rejoice! Vegmas Is Back

Project Animal Freedom's all vegan Christmas dinner returns on December 19

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 6:10 am

click to enlarge A selection of Terror Tacos offerings.
MABEL SUEN
Terror Tacos will be one of the food providers at Vegmas.

Holiday eats can be kind of relentless for just about anyone. Yes, the parade of cookies, eggnog and spiral-cut hams is fun, but if you don't consume animal products it's an extra-challenging food situation to navigate.

Well, this season vegans and other plant eaters can rejoice, because Project Animal Freedom has brought back its Vegmas celebration for the fourth time. The plant-based Christmas dinner will feature everything from vegan ham to cookies from a host of local caterers including Bombay Food Junkies, Terror Tacos, Royally Baked, CC's Vegan Spot and more.

The dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Polish Heritage Center (1413 North 20th Street). Tickets are $30.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
Read More about Jessica Rogen
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

I Went To Karen's Diner and All I Got Was Roasted Mercilessly

By Daniel Hill

The staff at Karen's Diner have a unique idea of what customer service should look like.

Review: Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas Is the Spice of Life

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes, including steak and chicken fajitas, from Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas.

Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival

By Benjamin Simon

A row of four tacos sit on a table.

First Look: Wright's Tavern in Clayton Celebrates Steakhouse Classics

By Cheryl Baehr

The steak frites from Wright's Tavern is sure to become a St. Louis classic.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas Is the Spice of Life

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes, including steak and chicken fajitas, from Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas.

Review: Logan Ely's Press Is a Smashing Success

By Cheryl Baehr

Smash "pizzas" from Press include a Potato, a BBQ Kimchin and Duck, an Al Pastor Hawaiian, and a Pepperoni.

Review: 12oh7 Herban Eatery Is an Inspired Vegan Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

12oh7 Herban Eatery features an assortment of plant-based fare, such as the Merican Burger, Deluxe Phish Sammich and the OG Chickun Sammich.

Good Ice Is Helping St. Louis Bartenders Create the Perfect Cocktail

By Cheryl Baehr

Jordan Goodman cuts a block of ice for Good Ice.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us