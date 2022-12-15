Plant Eaters Rejoice! Vegmas Is Back

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN Terror Tacos will be one of the food providers at Vegmas.

Holiday eats can be kind of relentless for just about anyone. Yes, the parade of cookies, eggnog and spiral-cut hams is fun, but if you don't consume animal products it's an extra-challenging food situation to navigate.Well, this season vegans and other plant eaters can rejoice, because Project Animal Freedom has brought back its Vegmas celebration for the fourth time. The plant-based Christmas dinner will feature everything from vegan ham to cookies from a host of local caterers including Bombay Food Junkies, Terror Tacos, Royally Baked, CC's Vegan Spot and more.The dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Polish Heritage Center (1413 North 20th Street). Tickets are $30.