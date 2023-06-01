Platypus Hosts Fundraiser for Trans Joy Mural Today

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Platypus is hosting a fundraiser for a mural tonight.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tiffany Kaltenbach A mock up of the mural.

Tonight,will be holding an event at the intersection of Pride Month, trans rights, art and sipping on a really great cocktail.Head to the Grove from 6 p.m. to close for the Pride Month Celebration Fundraiser, which will be raising money to support the creation of a "Trans Joy Is My Love Language" mural to be painted on an exterior wall of Sauce on the Side. Any amount raised over goal, about $1,000, will be donated to PROMO Missouri.Maxi Glamour will host the event, which will include a comedy showcase, DJ sets by DJ Umani and Rico Steez and a raffle featuring prizes from local businesses. There will also be an informational table about the mural itself.The mural and this event are from the efforts of Tiffany Kaltenbach of the Wandering Sidecar Bar; Girl Louie, a creative storytelling agency; Sauce on the Side; and Platypus. Kaltenbach and Girl Louie had previously teamed up to create the "Consent Is My Love Language" mural that is painted on Urban Chestnut in the Grove.Kaltenbach says that the trans joy mural has been in the works for a while but that the wave of current anti-trans legislation in Missouri, and elsewhere, made this moment feel more timely than ever."We're just really doing it to let the trans people in our community know that there are people that care about them, and value them, and want them to be seen and acknowledge how they are," she says.Originally, the creators had thought about making stickers or maybe T-shirts but then realized that they wanted this to be something lasting.The group invited an advisory group of trans community members to talk about the project and then eventually paint the mural itself, which will be completed by the end of June."[It will be] a really great community enriching event to have all these trans folks come out, and actually putting the paint on the side of the building," Kaltenbach says. "So that's a really exciting part of it as well."