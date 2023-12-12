Platypus Is the Best Underrated Bar in the U.S., Say Hospitality Pros

The cocktail bar in St. Louis' Grove neighborhood, which combines expertly mixed drinks with a friendly dive feel, was the RFT's Best New Bar in 2022 and Best Late-Night Bar this year. Now it can add to those accolades "Best Underrated Bar" by no less than Liquor.com, in a list that draws on the expertise of 60 hospitality industry professionals.
Writes Dylan Garret, "During the initial round of nominations for this year’s Best of 2023 Liquor Awards, when our panel of roughly five dozen bartenders from across the U.S. was asked to name one place in the entire country that they love but never get to see on annual year-end lists, the response was overwhelming: Platypus."
In comments to Garret, co-owner Tony Saputo expertly explains Platypus' appeal: "Here in St. Louis, it seems like if you want to get a good drink it’s usually a very quiet atmosphere, sometimes stuffy. There wasn’t a place where you can hang out with 10 of your friends, you can yell and scream, you can do shots, but also get a really great cocktail.”
We should also note that in addition to the terrific libations (by Saputo and co-owner Meredith Barry), Platypus also offers a great food window, Eat DuckBill, making it that rare chill bar that has good things to eat and drink. This place hits on all cylinders, and it's great to see the world take notice.
Also worth noting: South Grand's Gin Room is a finalist on the same list, in this case for "Best Spirits Selection." Congratulations to owner Natasha Bahrami on another well-deserved accolade.
