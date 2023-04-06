Quarrelsome Coffee Taps Science To Make a Better Brew

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen The shop is located in the Central West End where The Block used to reside.

The first thing you notice upon entering the doors of the recently opened Quarrelsome Coffee (33 North Sarah Street, quarrelsome.coffee) is just how bright it is.

Located in The Block’s former home in the Central West End, the coffee shop and roaster spans two large, open rooms that are lined with windows. The formerly closed kitchen has been opened up and is now home to the coffee bar, which features a warm, light wood and a speckled stone top. The walls are old, white-painted brick, and the ceiling is pressed tin.

In short, the aesthetic is a balance of modern minimalism and St. Louis-style Victorian. It’s the present, the future and the past all in one space — which happens to be the perfect metaphor for Quarrelsome Coffee.





click to enlarge Jessica Rogen There are plenty of tables for coffee drinkers.

It’s owned by Mark Schwarz — also the owner and CEO of Omega Yeast, which makes craft yeast for breweries — who partnered with Connor James, the coffee program manager. With Quarrelsome, they are bringing together all Schwarz’s science know-how with James’ passion for the bean.

“We’re excited to be applying a lot of science and knowledge in the coffee world, creating novel drinks and flavors and experiences for everyone,” Schwarz says.

The science comes in because Quarrelsome is preparing its coffee beans through fermentation.

A coffee bean is actually the seed of the plant and grows encased in a red fruit called a coffee cherry. Freshly harvested coffee can be processed in a variety of ways, which often involve fermentation. Schwarz and James’ approach is different both because of how deliberate it’s been and because they’ve been tapping the products and knowledge available through Omega Yeast.





click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Quarrelsome Coffee is owned by Mark Schwarz (right), and Connor James is the coffee program manager.

“Omega Yeast has 100 different strains of yeast that all produce different flavors,” Schwarz says. “The idea then is you can ferment and inoculate yeast to these coffee cherries that eats those sugars [in the berries] and then imparts new flavors that end up getting embedded or infused into the coffee bean and then are all released when you roast and then brew the coffee.”

Schwarz has been experimenting with this fermentation method since about 2017, and James joined after the two met about a year and a half ago and recognized a kindred curiosity in each other.

That spirit is the inspiration behind the name Quarrelsome. “It's a constant reminder to be pushing yourselves and challenging ourselves,” Schwarz says.





click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Quarrelsome Coffee is bright and modern inside.

A cup of coffee at Quarrelsome begins with James traveling to Costa Rica or Nicaragua to source beans. In Nicaragua, the duo, helped by the brains at Omega, carried out small-scale experiments to discover the yeast strains and processes they wanted to use, which was then scaled up for production.

James then roasts those beans along with more standard farm-direct varietals, and they make their way to consumers’ cups. The two plan to do cuppings and education with those inoculated strains in a side room at Quarrelsome as the business grows.

They hope to eventually build their own fermentation facility close to the source of the beans in the future.

“It’s been fantastic just being connected with a great network of specialty coffee producers who we've been able to build relationships with and source coffee from and then also been able to share knowledge with and gain knowledge from as we frame and structure these fermentations and go through these different test-processing methods,” James says.





click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Quarrelsome Coffee will do cuppings in its side room.

But despite the complexity of their processes, both James and Schwarz say that their aim is for Quarrelsome to be approachable without any “snooty barista” stereotypes. In addition to the specialty coffee, the cafe offers traditionally processed coffee for lattes and cappuccinos as well as tea, kombucha and more. In the future, the coffee shop will have a pastry case with goods from Knead Bakery as well as some brews and mocktails.

The goal, they say, is to have something for everyone so that Quarrelsome can bring people in the door and introduce them to something new. Judging by the number of people who have already found the shop in just a little more than a week after opening, Quarrelsome is well on its way toward achieving that goal.

“We're really proud of our initial menu and initial offerings, and it's super exciting seeing people in this space enjoying what we're doing,” James says. “Customers are everything, so without them, we wouldn't be able to do what we're passionate about.”

