Recipe: Ang Ka Stroll

By Kira Webster of Indo

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 8:01 pm

click to enlarge Kira Webster of Indo.
HEIDE DREXLER PHOTOGRAPHY
Kira Webster of Indo.

This cozy winter cocktail is named after the Ang Ka, a popular nature trail at Doi Inthanon National Park, home of Thailand’s highest mountain. The ingredients are inspired by my father’s love of classic Coca-Cola. Although I never really cared for it, nostalgia blooms from the flavors because it reminds me of my dad. Inspired by childhood nostalgia, I created a Coca-Cola Amaro featuring a mix of reduced Coca-Cola and tonic, with sugar, water, lactic acid, Szechuan peppercorn, mint, clove,  lemongrass and orange peel.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Coca-Cola Amaro
1 oz La Venenosa Raicilla Tabernas
0.25 oz St. George Bruto Americano
0.25 oz Abstinence Cape Citrus NA Gin
2 dashes chocolate bitters

Instructions:
Stir all ingredients and strain over ice.
Garnish with a half-wheel of lemon.

