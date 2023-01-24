Recipe: Ang Ka Stroll

click to enlarge
This cozy winter cocktail is named after the Ang Ka, a popular nature trail at Doi Inthanon National Park, home of Thailand’s highest mountain. The ingredients are inspired by my father’s love of classic Coca-Cola. Although I never really cared for it, nostalgia blooms from the flavors because it reminds me of my dad. Inspired by childhood nostalgia, I created a Coca-Cola Amaro featuring a mix of reduced Coca-Cola and tonic, with sugar, water, lactic acid, Szechuan peppercorn, mint, clove,
lemongrass and orange peel.
Ingredients:
HEIDE DREXLER PHOTOGRAPHY
Kira Webster of Indo.
1.5 oz Coca-Cola Amaro
1 oz La Venenosa Raicilla Tabernas
0.25 oz St. George Bruto Americano
0.25 oz Abstinence Cape Citrus NA Gin
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Instructions:
Stir all ingredients and strain over ice.
Garnish with a half-wheel of lemon.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter