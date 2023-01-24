Recipe: Apple-Ginger Shrub Juice

click to enlarge SARAH LOVETT Jon Maness of Hello Juice & Smoothie.

For Hello Juice & Smoothie co-owner Jon Maness, this apple-ginger shrub is a cold-weather favorite. Maness is a member of the sober community and created this drink as a refreshing non-alcoholic pick-me-up. He says it has everything he wants in a drink: It’s bubbly and a little tart, with a hint of spice, and the apple cider vinegar gives it a kick. It’s the best parts of a cocktail without the booze.8 oz sparkling water4 oz cold-pressed green apple juice1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (with mother)Ginger and honey to tasteCombine over ice, stir and enjoy.