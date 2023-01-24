Recipe: Apple-Ginger Shrub Juice

click to enlarge
SARAH LOVETT
Jon Maness of Hello Juice & Smoothie.
For Hello Juice & Smoothie co-owner Jon Maness, this apple-ginger shrub is a cold-weather favorite. Maness is a member of the sober community and created this drink as a refreshing non-alcoholic pick-me-up. He says it has everything he wants in a drink: It’s bubbly and a little tart, with a hint of spice, and the apple cider vinegar gives it a kick. It’s the best parts of a cocktail without the booze.
Ingredients:
8 oz sparkling water
4 oz cold-pressed green apple juice
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (with mother)
Ginger and honey to taste
Instructions:
Combine over ice, stir and enjoy.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter