Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Cornbread

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK Cornbread is best in a cast-iron skillet.

2 tbsp lard or bacon grease4 tbsp unsalted butter (soft)1 1/2 cups buttermilk1 whole egg8 tbsp unsalted butter, melted2 tbsp raw honey1 cup cornmeal1 cup all-purpose flour3 tsp baking powder1 tsp sea saltReserve the soft butter for the end.Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.While preheating, add the lard or bacon grease to a nine-inch cast-iron skillet and place in the oven.Mix all wet ingredients in a medium bowl.Mix all dry ingredients in a medium bowl.While whisking, add the dry mix to the wet mix slowly.Continue mixing until smooth.Once the oven has preheated, remove the cast-iron skillet, and add the batter to the skillet.Bake the batter for 20 minutes.Remove the cast-iron skillet, and butter the top with two tablespoons of soft butter.Carefully flip the cornbread onto a cutting board.Use the remaining two tablespoons of butter to glaze the bottom of the cornbread (now the top).Cut and serve.Yields eight servings.