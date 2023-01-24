Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Cornbread

click to enlarge
This is one of a handful of recipes I’d like to pass down as a legacy to my kids. But today we say “screw them” and give it to everyone. This cornbread is dope. I also made it on Barbecue Brawl, and the judges hated it, so there’s that.
Ingredients:
Cornbread is best in a cast-iron skillet.
2 tbsp lard or bacon grease
4 tbsp unsalted butter (soft)
Wet mix:
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 whole egg
8 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
2 tbsp raw honey
Dry mix:
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp sea salt
Instructions:
Reserve the soft butter for the end.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
While preheating, add the lard or bacon grease to a nine-inch cast-iron skillet and place in the oven.
Mix all wet ingredients in a medium bowl.
Mix all dry ingredients in a medium bowl.
While whisking, add the dry mix to the wet mix slowly.
Continue mixing until smooth.
Once the oven has preheated, remove the cast-iron skillet, and add the batter to the skillet.
Bake the batter for 20 minutes.
Remove the cast-iron skillet, and butter the top with two tablespoons of soft butter.
Carefully flip the cornbread onto a cutting board.
Use the remaining two tablespoons of butter to glaze the bottom of the cornbread (now the top).
Cut and serve.
Yields eight servings.
