Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Cornbread

by David Sandusky of BEAST Craft BBQ

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 8:01 pm

Cornbread is best in a cast-iron skillet.
SHUTTERSTOCK
Cornbread is best in a cast-iron skillet.

This is one of a handful of recipes I’d like to pass down as a legacy to my kids. But today we say “screw them” and give it to everyone. This cornbread is dope. I also made it on Barbecue Brawl, and the judges hated it, so there’s that.

Ingredients:
2 tbsp lard or bacon grease
4 tbsp unsalted butter (soft)

Wet mix:
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 whole egg
8 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
2 tbsp raw honey

Dry mix:
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp sea salt

Instructions:
Reserve the soft butter for the end.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

While preheating, add the lard or bacon grease to a nine-inch cast-iron skillet and place in the oven.

Mix all wet ingredients in a medium bowl.

Mix all dry ingredients in a medium bowl.

While whisking, add the dry mix to the wet mix slowly.

Continue mixing until smooth.

Once the oven has preheated, remove the cast-iron skillet, and add the batter to the skillet.

Bake the batter for 20 minutes.

Remove the cast-iron skillet, and butter the top with two tablespoons of soft butter.

Carefully flip the cornbread onto a cutting board.

Use the remaining two tablespoons of butter to glaze the bottom of the cornbread (now the top).

Cut and serve.

Yields eight servings.


