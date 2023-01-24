Recipe: Chocolate Nut Loaf

NOAH BESHEER Chef Mary Boehne.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO The chocolate loaf recipe was passed down on a hand-written recipe card.

1 cup butter, margarine or Crisco2 cups sugar5 eggs2 ½ cups flour3 tbsp cocoa¼ tsp salt1 tsp baking soda1 cup buttermilk2 tsp vanilla1 cup nutsPreheat oven to 350 degrees.Grease an angel food pan or bundt pan.Cream butter and sugar well. Add eggs and combine well. Combine dry ingredients and add alternately with milk and vanilla. Fold in the nuts. Pour into the greased pan.Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. You can ice with chocolate buttercream frosting or leave plain. If you bake it the day before you need it, wrap it well. It’s better this way.