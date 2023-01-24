Recipe: Chocolate Nut Loaf

NOAH BESHEER
Chef Mary Boehne.
My love of food, family and hospitality came from my grandma, who we called Monga. The warmth and love of her kitchen is what shaped my childhood and passion for my industry. Her love for her family is what storybooks are made of.
We lost our matriarch this November, making the holidays extremely emotional this year. Chocolate loaf was one of her favorite things to make and to eat. She always liked to have a small piece on her plate to eat but would pick at the rest of it until there wasn’t much left for the rest of us. This recipe that she passed down to me is in her handwriting. I hope whenever you make it, it brings you the comfort of those you have loved the most and whose love we continue to bring to others.
I love you, Monga.
Ingredients
The chocolate loaf recipe was passed down on a hand-written recipe card.
:
1 cup butter, margarine or Crisco
2 cups sugar
5 eggs
2 ½ cups flour
3 tbsp cocoa
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
2 tsp vanilla
1 cup nuts
Instructions
:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease an angel food pan or bundt pan.
Cream butter and sugar well. Add eggs and combine well. Combine dry ingredients and add alternately with milk and vanilla. Fold in the nuts. Pour into the greased pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. You can ice with chocolate buttercream frosting or leave plain. If you bake it the day before you need it, wrap it well. It’s better this way.
