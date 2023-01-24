Recipe: Chooch’s Popcorn Chicken Seasoning

[
This seasoning is the final touch on Duckbill’s Chooch’s Chicken before we serve it to our guests. It’s named after my daughter, Chandler Heman, who I call Chooch. She was a picky eater as a kid, but she loved popcorn chicken, and I wanted this to be a legacy for her. I missed out on so much being in this industry, so I want her name to be everywhere.
Ingredients:
MABEL SUEN
Chooch's Chicken.
188 g granulated garlic
188 g granulated onion
112 g salt
80 g paprika
52 g black pepper
18 g celery salt
15 g dry mustard
12 g chili powder
40 g brown sugar (optional)
Instructions:
Combine ingredients and sprinkle over fried chicken.
