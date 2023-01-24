Recipe: Elenore’s Cranberry Bread

click to enlarge COURTESY CAFE LA VIE Cranberry bread.

A mother of four children, three girls and one boy, Elenore was Andrew Hargis’ grandma on his mother’s side. Married in 1947, Elenore was the wife of a World War II cargo pilot turned local printer. On top of her love of bridge games and neat scotch, Elenore was blessed with a knack for cooking all things delicious.“She was such an incredible cook,” Hargis recalls. “She was raised in Oklahoma City and came from a family with strong traditions, which included family recipes, and I was lucky enough to have her pass those down to my mom.”Elenore’s Cranberry Bread recipe is a family favorite often made for special celebrations.“We would eat it every Christmas morning before opening gifts,” Hargis says. “It’s warm and soft and sweet. I can smell it right now as I am describing it.”While Hargis likes to eat the bread plain, his dad enjoys it slathered in butter.“I [recently ran] a marathon in Memphis, and my mom sent my dad to meet me at the finish line with a loaf of cranberry bread,” he says. “I couldn’t have been more excited.”2 cups flour1 cup granulated sugar½ tsp salt½ tsp baking powder½ tsp baking soda2 tbsp oil¾ cup mixture of orange juice, ¼ cup warm water, 2 tbsp of oil and 1 orange rind — this all together should equal ¾ cups and is eye-balled. (It is a family recipe, right?)1 egg1 cup nuts, dealer’s choice1 cup cranberries, slicedPre-heat oven to 350 degrees.Sift dry ingredients together (flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda).Pour orange juice, warm water and oil into a measuring cup — should equal ¾ cup.Add to dry ingredients.Add one egg, well-beaten, and mix.Mix in nuts and cranberries.Split mixture into two small greased loaf pans.Bake for one hour at 350 degrees.