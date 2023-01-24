Recipe: Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

by Jodie Ferguson of Clara B’s Kitchen Table

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 8:01 pm

This recipe, doctored with the addition of herbs, is what my very non-culinary mom would make when it was cold outside. I absolutely loved when she made it because she was a traveling nurse and a single mom, so when she made the soup, it meant she was spending the day with me.

 Ingredients:
Whole chicken, quartered (3 to 4 lbs)
1 tbsp oil
1 cup onion, minced
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 ribs of celery, small dice
2 carrots, small dice
8 cups chicken stock
1 lb wide egg noodles
1 can (10.5 oz) cream of chicken soup
1/2 tsp dried thyme or 3 sprigs fresh thyme
1 tsp dried oregano
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
2 bay leaves
1 tsp sherry vinegar (or lemon juice)
Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:
Chop vegetables and reserve scraps.

Season quartered chicken with salt and pepper and place in soup pot with stock, reserved vegetable scraps and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 30 to 40 minutes. (Pull out chicken breasts first so they don’t get too dry, about 20 minutes.)

Remove chicken and allow to cool slightly. Strain and reserve stock. Sweat chopped vegetables in stock pot with a tablespoon of oil. Once translucent, add stock and bring to a low boil. While the stock comes to a boil, pull the chicken from breast and bones and lightly chop for spoon-sized pieces.

Add pasta and cook until al dente. Turn off heat and add cream of chicken soup and herbs, and stir until well combined. Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice or vinegar.

Serve with warm cast-iron cornbread.

