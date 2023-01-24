Recipe: Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

click to enlarge SARAH LOVETT Jodie Ferguson.

Ingredients:Whole chicken, quartered (3 to 4 lbs)1 tbsp oil1 cup onion, minced3 garlic cloves, minced3 ribs of celery, small dice2 carrots, small dice8 cups chicken stock1 lb wide egg noodles1 can (10.5 oz) cream of chicken soup1/2 tsp dried thyme or 3 sprigs fresh thyme1 tsp dried oregano2 tbsp parsley, chopped2 bay leaves1 tsp sherry vinegar (or lemon juice)Salt and pepper to tasteInstructions:Chop vegetables and reserve scraps.Season quartered chicken with salt and pepper and place in soup pot with stock, reserved vegetable scraps and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 30 to 40 minutes. (Pull out chicken breasts first so they don’t get too dry, about 20 minutes.)Remove chicken and allow to cool slightly. Strain and reserve stock. Sweat chopped vegetables in stock pot with a tablespoon of oil. Once translucent, add stock and bring to a low boil. While the stock comes to a boil, pull the chicken from breast and bones and lightly chop for spoon-sized pieces.Add pasta and cook until al dente. Turn off heat and add cream of chicken soup and herbs, and stir until well combined. Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice or vinegar.Serve with warm cast-iron cornbread.