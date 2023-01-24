Recipe: Mac Salad

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK Mac salad.

1 pound elbow macaroni4 cups water1 tbsp salt1/2 cup apple cider vinegar2 cups mayo2 cups whole milk1/2 tsp salt2 tbsp black pepper1 tbsp brown sugar1 cup carrots, peeled and shredded1 cup scallions, sliced thin1 cup celery, small diceBring the water and the first tablespoon of salt to a boil. Cook pasta until very tender. Drain and put in a bowl. Pour apple cider vinegar over the pasta and stir it in. Allow pasta to cool down to room temperature, meanwhile occasionally stirring the apple cider and the pasta.Meanwhile, make the dressing. Combine mayo, milk, salt, black pepper and brown sugar. Whisk or blend until smooth. Set aside one cup of the dressing.Prep the vegetables and set aside. Once the pasta is room temperature, add the vegetables and the three cups of dressing (keeping the one extra cup reserved). Wrap and let chill in the fridge for as long as possible — at least an hour, but ideally four hours to overnight.Once ready to serve, stir in the remaining dressing to finish off. Serve and enjoy!