Recipe: Mexican Vegetable Soup

I like to pair this with “cheeze” toast, melting three slices of vegan cheese for each side of bread. While it’s on the grill, I add red hummus, sliced avocados, sliced tomatoes and fresh spinach. It’s just what is needed for this type of weather. I came up with this recipe like most others that I come to: in the middle of the night. This is great when you are looking for something a little different and not fried.
Ingredients:
Courtesy Trezel Brown
Mexican vegetable soup.
2 tbsp onion powder
3 tbsp garlic powder
2 cans unseasoned corn
2 tbsp Mexican seasoning
3 cans tomato sauce
2 cans tomatoes, diced
4 cups vegetable broth
2 cups vegan cream
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a stock pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for two hours or until the soup starts to thicken.
Stir occasionally while cooking to keep from sticking. Remove from heat. Let cool down a bit and enjoy.
