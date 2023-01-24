Recipe: Mexican Vegetable Soup

click to enlarge Courtesy Trezel Brown Mexican vegetable soup.

2 tbsp onion powder3 tbsp garlic powder2 cans unseasoned corn2 tbsp Mexican seasoning3 cans tomato sauce2 cans tomatoes, diced4 cups vegetable broth2 cups vegan creamCombine all ingredients in a stock pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for two hours or until the soup starts to thicken.Stir occasionally while cooking to keep from sticking. Remove from heat. Let cool down a bit and enjoy.