JENNIFER SILVERBERG John Perkins.

1/2 lb butter (2 sticks, salted please, and hold onto the butter wrapper, which you will use later)3 cups sugar2 tbsp good whiskey (traditionalists would use vanilla, I suppose, and less, but why though?)6 eggs, separated3 cups cake flour1/2 tbsp baking powder1/4 tsp baking soda1/2 tsp salt1/2 cup buttermilk1/2 cup sour creamA few notes: As you see, I use whiskey instead of vanilla. Feel free to use vanilla. I like salted butter in my baked goods. Recipes usually tell you to use unsalted. Don’t do that. Cake flour is different than all-purpose. Use cake flour.When this bakes up, you will notice the top has a crispy, craggly top that is a bit unusual for pound cake, but it’s kind of the best part. Just don’t be alarmed by it if you are familiar with what pound cakes typically look like.Cream the butter and sugar. The mixture lightens and nearly doubles in volume. This is best done in a stand mixer, but a handheld mixer will work just fine.Add in the whiskey and then the egg yolks (remember, friends, we separated the eggs, hold on to those whites) one at a time. Set aside.In a separate bowl, combine all your dry ingredients, and in another, mix together your buttermilk and sour cream.Then slowly add both the dry ingredients and the buttermilk and sour cream to your creamed egg and sugar mixture, alternating between them until they have all been combined. Set aside.Take the remaining egg whites and beat until stiff. I like to add a few tablespoons of sugar to help stabilize the whites myself, but you don’t have to. Once they are nice and stiff and a little glossy, slowly add them into the cake mixture by folding gently. Work from the bottom and fold over the whites. It doesn’t have to be perfect but mostly mixed together. You might still see a stripe of white here or there; this is not a problem.Remember the butter wrapper? Yeah, so now you get to use it. Wipe the inside of a loaf pan with it, and if you need to add some more butter to the pan, the wrapper is still a good way to rub it all around, and in the corners, without getting your fingers greasy.Pour cake mixture into the buttered pan and bake at 350 degrees. It takes a while if memory serves, and timing is always tricky — different stoves, different times — so keep an eye out. Set a timer for 30 minutes. Check it, cake test it and adjust accordingly. I believe in you; you got this.