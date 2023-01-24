Recipe: Mouthwatering Chicken

Jay Hemphill Rob Connoley.

1 lb chicken thighs2 inches ginger, smashed8 scallion whites2 tbsp Shaoxing wine½ tsp Szechuan peppercorns, toasted and ground1 tbsp sugar½ tsp salt1 tsp MSG (optional)1 tbsp light soy sauce2 tbsp Chinkiang vinegar1 tbsp sesame paste1 tbsp chili flake2 tbsp ginger, minced3 garlic cloves, minced2 tbsp sesame oil4 tbsp chili oil¼ cup scallions tops, thinly slicedIn a saucepan, add ginger, scallion whites and Shaoxing wine with chicken with enough cold water to just cover the chicken. Bring to a boil, not simmer, for 15 minutes. Shut off heat and let cool to room temperature for at least two to three hours.Toast Szechuan peppercorns over medium-low heat until fragrant. Grind into a fine powder.Shred chicken into large pieces.Make the sauce by combining sugar, salt and MSG (if using) with the soy sauce and vinegar. In a separate bowl, combine sesame paste, drizzling with sugar/salt/vinegar mixture until homogeneous. Add chile flakes, peppercorn powder and ginger and garlic. Toss well and add sesame oil and chile oil. Just a quick toss — don’t emulsify. Spoon over chicken and garnish with scallion tops.Yields two servings.