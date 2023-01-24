Recipe: Oxtail Stew

click to enlarge JEN WEST Michael Fricker.

Note: I marinate the oxtail for 24 hours before we make the stew, and it just gives it a lot of extra foundational flavor.3 shallots6 cloves garlic2 sprigs rosemary2 tbsp brown sugar4 oz rice wine vinegar2 oz sesame oil2 oz Calabrian chili2 lbs oxtails, marinated1/2 cup oil (for cooking oxtails)5 large carrots, large dice2 large onions, large dice1 head of celery, large dice1 leek, large dice6 cloves garlic3 oz tomato paste6 oz flour4 cups red wine2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce1 lb finger potatoes3 qts beef stock4 oz butter1 can peeled tomatoes4 bay leaves2 sprigs rosemarySalt, pepper, chili flakes to tasteFor the marinade, put the ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend.Pour over the oxtail and marinate for 24 hours in the refrigerator. Heat a large pot on high. Add oil. Season and sear the oxtail until browned on the outside. You want a firm crust to develop. Remove each oxtail when it browns.Add the carrots, onions, celery, leek and garlic. Cook, stirring regularly, until the onion becomes translucent. Make sure to season them with salt, pepper and chili flakes.Add the tomato paste and stir, making sure to coat all the vegetables well. Sauce them for another few minutes until the tomato paste starts to caramelize.Add the flour, and stir to coat well. Allow that to cook for another few minutes until it’s all a deep-brown color.Add the red wine and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a boil. Simmer for five minutes or so and then add the rest of the ingredients, including the oxtail.Bring to a boil and reduce to a light simmer. Season with salt and pepper gradually as it cooks.Simmer for around 60 to 90 minutes or until the oxtails are fork-tender.I usually allow it to rest overnight and enjoy the next day, as the flavor truly deepens with time.