Recipe: Pasta and Sunday Gravy

click to enlarge RYAN GINES Meredith Barry of Platypus.

Pasta of choice3 cans San Marzano tomatoes (whole)Olive oil1 small can tomato paste (or tube tomato paste)1 large carrot, peeled and halved4 or more cloves of garlic (to your liking), chopped1 large or 2 small shallots, choppedHandful of dry basilFresh basil (if you can get it)Salt and fresh ground pepperIn a large saucepan, bring water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions. Reserve some pasta water. While pasta cooks, purée the three cans of tomatoes in a blender and set aside.In a saucepan, sauté the shallots and garlic in olive oil until soft, NOT brown.Turn the flame to low. Add puréed tomatoes to the pot. Add tomato paste and carrot to the pot, and use the tomato paste can to measure out one can of pasta water and add to the pot. If you need more water to thin the sauce, do so, but add sparingly, until you like the thickness or thinness.Add a good handful of dry basil to this and a pinch of salt and pepper to your taste.Let simmer for about 20 minutes. Stir. Let simmer another 20 minutes or so. Stir. Do not let the bottom burn.Add torn or chopped fresh basil. Let simmer another 15 minutes. Done. However, it’s always best the next day.