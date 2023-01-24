Recipe: Pasta and Sunday Gravy

by Meredith Barry of Platypus

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 8:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Meredith Barry of Platypus.
RYAN GINES
Meredith Barry of Platypus.

The women in my family have strong beautiful hands. They smell of garlic and lemon. They awaken early to fill the house with the perfume of the past, a scent that lingers within my body and blood. The sound of sizzling nightshades and bubbling tomatoes reaches out, speckling both the stove top and shirts with red freckles. Comfort and a full belly await. Pasta and Sunday gravy are on the menu. And I am home.

Notes: You can add dry white or red wine instead of the water when you thin the sauce, but do not add too much. Do not add sugar! But you knew that. That’s what the carrot is for. Grate some good Pecorino Romano cheese, pour yourself a glass of negroamaro red wine from Sicily, and you are ready!

Ingredients:
Pasta of choice
3 cans San Marzano tomatoes (whole)
Olive oil
1 small can tomato paste (or tube tomato paste)
1 large carrot, peeled and halved
4 or more cloves of garlic (to your liking), chopped
1 large or 2 small shallots, chopped
Handful of dry basil
Fresh basil (if you can get it)
Salt and fresh ground pepper

Instructions:
In a large saucepan, bring water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions. Reserve some pasta water. While pasta cooks, purée the three cans of tomatoes in a blender and set aside.

In a saucepan, sauté the shallots and garlic in olive oil until soft, NOT brown.

Turn the flame to low. Add puréed tomatoes to the pot. Add tomato paste and carrot to the pot, and use the tomato paste can to measure out one can of pasta water and add to the pot. If you need more water to thin the sauce, do so, but add sparingly, until you like the thickness or thinness.

Add a good handful of dry basil to this and a pinch of salt and pepper to your taste.

Let simmer for about 20 minutes. Stir. Let simmer another 20 minutes or so. Stir. Do not let the bottom burn.

Add torn or chopped fresh basil. Let simmer another 15 minutes. Done. However, it’s always best the next day.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Grand Pied's pancakes.

Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold

By Jessica Rogen

Bagel Union

In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

It's coming closer.

5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of slices from Pie Guy, one of our critic's picks for respectable New York style pizza in St. Louis.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

Review: South America Bakery Is an Outstanding Taste of Peru

By Cheryl Baehr

South America Bakery serves traditional Peruvian dishes like the chicharron sandwich.

Review: Sando Shack Is a Delicious Addition to the St. Louis Food Scene

By Cheryl Baehr

The katsu burger, pork tonkatsu sando, teriyaki pork wings, and cucumber salad from Sando Shack.

The Best New St. Louis Restaurants of 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

Bowood by Niche's buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, honey bun, baked oatmeal and latte.

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us