Recipe: Shaved Tofu

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK For this recipe you will need mushrooms and ginger.

1 yellow onion, diced½ stalk celery, cut on the bias1 red pepper, diced2 inches ginger, peeled, minced3 cups shiitake mushrooms, sliced4 cups bok choy, chopped1 cup wood ear mushroom, julienned1 cup fermented lily, chopped in thirds1 cup tremella mushroom, crumbled3 cups dried bean curd, crumbled1 pack tofu, diced1 cup fermented black beans, blended with 4 cups water until smooth3/4 cup liquid aminos2 tbsp sambal oelek3 slices of astragalus root (optional)6 qts waterSauté onion, celery, red pepper and ginger in a stock pot on medium heat.When onions start to become slightly transparent, add shiitake mushrooms and bok choy. Stir frequently.When the shiitake mushrooms begin to soften, add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Remove astragalus.Enjoy!