Recipe: Shaved Tofu

click to enlarge
This recipe includes a lot of items that may be unknown to many. You’ll need to visit your local Chinese market to get these ingredients. Wood ear and trumela are dried mushrooms, and they will most likely be labeled in bags as just “fungus.” Google photos of them, and you’ll have a better idea of what you are looking for. Dried bean curd is sold in sheets. Astragalus is used as an aid in decreasing blood pressure and supporting the immune system, and it has other benefits.
Ingredients:
SHUTTERSTOCK
For this recipe you will need mushrooms and ginger.
1 yellow onion, diced
½ stalk celery, cut on the bias
1 red pepper, diced
2 inches ginger, peeled, minced
3 cups shiitake mushrooms, sliced
4 cups bok choy, chopped
1 cup wood ear mushroom, julienned
1 cup fermented lily, chopped in thirds
1 cup tremella mushroom, crumbled
3 cups dried bean curd, crumbled
1 pack tofu, diced
1 cup fermented black beans, blended with 4 cups water until smooth
3/4 cup liquid aminos
2 tbsp sambal oelek
3 slices of astragalus root (optional)
6 qts water
Instructions:
Sauté onion, celery, red pepper and ginger in a stock pot on medium heat.
When onions start to become slightly transparent, add shiitake mushrooms and bok choy. Stir frequently.
When the shiitake mushrooms begin to soften, add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Remove astragalus.
Enjoy!
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter