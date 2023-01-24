Recipe: Spaetzle

Senada Grbic of Grbic Private Events

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 8:01 pm

Spaetzle is a traditional German dish.
SHUTTERSTOCK
Spaetzle is a traditional German dish.

In many homes around the world, like our family’s, spaetzle is a common dish. Not only are spaetzle delightfully delicious, they are quick and easy to make. The dish is often served on the side with other Central European comfort food like schnitzel or stews.

Senada Grbic.
MONICA MILEUR
Senada Grbic.
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
½ tsp ground pepper
½ tsp ground nutmeg
2 large eggs
¼ cup milk
3 tbsp unsalted butter

Instructions:
In a large pot, bring three quarts of water to a rolling boil. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg. In another mixing bowl, whisk the eggs and milk together. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the egg-milk mixture. Gradually draw in the flour from the sides and combine well. The dough should be smooth and thick.

To form the spaetzle, hold a large-holed colander over the simmering water and push the dough through the holes with a spatula or spoon. Do this in batches so you don’t overcrowd the pot. Cook for three to four minutes or until the spaetzle floats to the surface, stirring gently to prevent sticking. Dump the spaetzle into a colander and give it a quick rinse with cool water.

Melt the butter in a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat and add the spaetzle, tossing to coat. Cook the spaetzle for one to two minutes and season to taste.

Serve while hot. For added color and flavor, add chopped herbs, such as parsley, basil, thyme or chives.


