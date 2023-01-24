Recipe: Spring Onion Pesto

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK Spring onion can make a delicious pesto.

200 g spring onion tops100 g spinach100 g spring onion bulbs15 g garlic cloves400 g olive oil60 g pecans, toasted and chopped25 g pecorino, freshly grated20 g lemon juiceSalt to tasteBring four quarts of water to a boil and heavily salt, like the sea. Have an ice bath ready. Working in batches, blanch the onion tops and spinach for 30 seconds at a time. Then transfer them into the ice bath to stop the cooking process. Once cold, remove from the ice bath and let drain on a clean towel.While you’re waiting for the water to boil, slice your onion bulbs and garlic. In a sauté pan with a little bit of the olive oil over low heat sweat out the onions and garlic until translucent and tender. Remove from the heat and let cool. In the same pan lightly toast your pecans until aromatic and slightly toasted, five to seven minutes. Remove and let cool.In a blender, add your pecans, onion, garlic and cheese. Place your blanched greens into the blender. Blend on medium speed until consistent. Then turn to high and slowly pour in your oil to emulsify. Taste and add salt and lemon to your preferred taste.Serve immediately.